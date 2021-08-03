Blue Star Foods to Present at Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational on August 17, 2021

MIAMI, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Star Foods Corp. (OTC:BSFC), (“Blue Star”), an integrated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) seafood company, today announced that John Keeler, Chief Executive Officer is scheduled to present at Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational to be held virtually on August 17, 2021.



Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational | Virtual Conference

Date: August 17, 2021

Time: 9:40 a.m. ET

Presentation link: Click here

For additional information or to register for the event, please visit: https://www.diamondequityresearch.com/conferences/.

About Blue Star Foods Corp.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (“Blue Star” or “BSFC”) is an integrated ESG seafood company that processes, packages and sells refrigerated pasteurized Blue Crab meat, Steelhead Salmon and other high-value seafood products. The Company believes it utilizes best-in-class technology, in both resource sustainability management and traceability, and ecological packaging. Its products are currently sold in the United States, Mexico, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, France, the Middle East, Singapore, and Hong Kong. The company’s headquarters are in Miami, Florida (United States), and its corporate website is: http://www.bluestarfoo d s.com .

Contacts

Brett Maas, Managing Partner, Hayden IR

(646) 536-7331, bsfc@haydenir.com