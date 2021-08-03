Galanthus Partners Acquires Corum Client BPD Zenith

SEATTLE, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corum announces today that their client, UK-based BPD Zenith, a leading global enterprise asset management cloud provider and IBM Maximo business partner, has been acquired by Galanthus Partners. The acquisition enables BPD Zenith to invest in their team and future product opportunities that will support the company's continued growth.



“This transaction was one of the most emotionally rewarding of my 35-year career in the software industry,” said Allan Wilson, Corum Senior Vice President, who led the deal. “It was a pleasure to work with the Founder and CEO, George Lightfoot, who had built BPD Zenith from scratch with sweat equity and no outside investment of any type. Galanthus Partners immediately recognized the value in the company and saw the opportunity to continue to build the business through organic and non-organic growth. Their partnership with the BPD management team puts BPD Zenith firmly at the heart of cutting-edge innovation with asset management and predictive asset health analytics in the cloud.”

Corum will further discuss this deal and the overall M&A market for software and related technology companies during Corum's Tech M&A Monthly webcast on August 12th at 10:00AM PDT: Sellers Panel—Sellers Who've Gone Through the Bidding Wars.

About Corum Group

Corum Group is the global leader in merger and acquisition services, specializing in serving sellers of software and related technology companies worldwide. With offices globally, Corum has completed over $10B in software M&A transactions over the last 36 years. Corum's M&A advisors are highly experienced former tech CEOs, supported by industry-leading researchers, writers and valuators. Corum is the leading tech M&A educator worldwide with its popular conferences and publishes the most widely distributed software M&A research. For more information, visit www.corumgroup.com.

About BPD Zenith

Today, BPD Zenith is a leading IBM Maximo Enterprise Asset Management partner for asset-intensive organizations worldwide. As one of the few Maximo partners providing Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) and Asset Performance Management (APM) expertise across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, BPD Zenith combines a local presence with global expertise to deliver tailored asset management solutions and trusted partnerships along the maintenance journey. BPD Zenith's leading MaxiCloud platform brings together best-of-breed solutions to future proof your modern business. For more information, visit www.bpdzenith.com.

About Galanthus Partners

Galanthus Partners is an investment partnership seeking to acquire, operate and grow small to medium-sized companies. Galanthus offers a solution to business owners without a transition plan and those seeking to exit. Galanthus is committed to retaining and developing employees and offering business owners flexibility in terms of their future role, deal terms and transitioning out of the business. To learn more about Galanthus, visit www.galanthus.com.

Heidi Owen

heidio@corumgroup.com

+ 425 526-3107