Principal Solar and IntelliMedia Networks to Collaborate with GohTV to Provide Environmental Awareness Education Programming

DALLAS, TEXAS, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Principal Solar, Inc. (OTC Pink: PSWW) (“Principal” or “the Company”), a strategic investor in and acquirer of organizations and technologies that support next-generation opportunities in traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors as well as an investor in and acquirer and operator of undervalued petroleum-producing properties, today announced that it has partnered with IntelliMedia Networks Inc. (“IntelliMedia”) to collaborate with GohTV to provide environmental education awareness programming targeted to African viewers around the world.

“Other large streaming services have not directly addressed the unique cultural values of the world’s 1.2 billion Africans,” said K. Bryce “Rick” Toussaint, CPA, MBA, Chairman and CEO of Principal Solar. “In partnership with IntelliMedia, Principal expects to work with GohTV to meet this opportunity by providing environmentally-focused, internet-based programming that serves to showcase how Africans can mitigate and effect climate change while advocating for country and region-based environmentally friendly policies.”

About GohTV

GohTV is an emerging internet-based entertainment and education content distribution platform targeted to the African continent and the global African diaspora. It will feature an environmental education channel with programming designed to appeal to schools as well as the world’s African population. GohTV expects to publicly launch its streaming platform in the coming weeks.

About IntelliMedia Networks

IntelliMedia Networks, an ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015, ISO/IEC 20000-1-2011 certified company, solves the world’s complex problems by enriching content and user experiences.

From intricate enterprise solutions to consumer applications, IntelliMedia simplifies through its broad set of products and solutions. IntelliMedia has built some of the most widely used enterprise and consumer products for its customers.

For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.intellimedianetworks.com.

About Principal Solar

Principal Solar is a strategic investor in and acquirer of organizations and technologies that support next-generation opportunities in traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors as well as an acquirer and operator of undervalued petroleum-producing properties.

For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.pswwenergy.com.

