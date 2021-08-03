OBI+ Selects Otonomo’s Vehicle Data Platform Ushering in New Chapter in Fleet Management

HERZLIYA, ISRAEL, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomo Technologies Ltd, a leading provider of a pioneering vehicle data platform and marketplace, today announced partnership with OBI+, a Denmark-based company enabling a safer and smarter mobility future by democratizing connected car services. The collaboration will provide OBI+ with access to multi-layered OEM vehicle data from Otonomo’s platform, allowing OBI+ to enhance its service offering and provide a complete solution to its customers and partners across Europe.

Through its cloud-based platform with ready-to-use digital products, OBI+ helps businesses of all sizes to easily adopt and scale connected car services, without the complexities that come with building such services or maintaining an IT infrastructure. To enhance its fleet management capabilities, OBI+ has been working with vehicle data for years. Its partnership with Otonomo will take OBI+ to the next data level, thanks to broader and standardized access to clean, regulation-compliant car data from multiple OEMs without the hassle and complexity of aftermarket telematics devices.

“This partnership is a natural next step for OBI+. We will now be able to introduce richer data sets to our fleet management customers and partners,” said Mario Filchev, Executive Officer at OBI+. “Access to Otonomo’s high-quality data will allow us to achieve scalability with fewer complexities, giving us the opportunity to focus more on the core OBI+ software solutions, and to rapidly bring these solutions to the market. With Otonomo, we can onboard and de-fleet vehicles, and entire fleets, in the click of a mouse. This allows us to easily geographically expand and scale up our business.”

Since its founding, Otonomo has been the auto-tech industry’s go-to resource for quality data. In partnering with Otonomo, OBI+ will leverage Otonomo’s single access point to diverse types of rich data from multiple OEMs in order to expand its fleet management solution mix, achieve innovation at an even faster speed, and deliver more value to end-customers.

“We are extremely pleased that OBI+ has selected us as their data partner. Through this partnership, once more, we’re seeing the value our data marketplace brings to the smart mobility industry,” said Ben Volkow, CEO of Otonomo. “We’re empowering companies in the auto-tech industry to expand their existing services and carve out whole new business spaces. By using our targeted data marketplace, they develop new apps and services for fleets, smart cities, everyday end-users and more.”

This news follows Otonomo’s announcement on February 1, 2021, that it entered into a definitive agreement with Software Acquisition Group, Inc. II (Nasdaq: SAII), which would result in Otonomo becoming a publicly listed company. The combined Company will retain the Otonomo Technologies, Ltd. name, and its ordinary shares are expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol " OTMO".

Otonomo fuels a data ecosystem of OEMs, fleets and more than 100 service providers. Our platform securely ingests more than 4 billion data points per day from over 40 million global connected vehicles, then reshapes and enriches it, to accelerate time to market for new services that improve the in-and-around the car experience. Privacy by design and neutrality are at the core of our platform, which enables GDPR, CCPA, and other privacy-regulation-compliant solutions using both personal and aggregate data. Use cases include emergency services, mapping, traffic management, EV management, subscription-based services, parking, predictive maintenance, insurance, media, in-vehicle services, and dozens of smart city solutions. Otonomo has an R&D center in Israel, and a presence in the United States, and Europe.

About OBI+

OBI+ is a tech company providing an application platform for connected car services. In its core, OBI+ is driven by a great team of engineers, designers, marketeers with a mission to empower innovation through a suite of services built to enable personalized digital experiences for every car driver, fleet operator, mechanic, and any other service provider who recognizes the potential for safer, better, smarter future powered by data. The company is based in Denmark and operates across Europe.

