HTG Molecular Diagnostics to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Thursday, August 12

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM), a life science company whose mission is to advance precision medicine, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 after the market close on Thursday, August 12, 2021. Management will also host a conference call with investors to discuss financial results and provide a corporate update at 4:30 pm ET.



Conference Call & Webcast Details

Date: Thursday, August 12 Time: 4:30 pm ET Toll Free: 877-407-0789 International: 201-689-8562 Conference ID: 13721188 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=145556

About HTG

HTG is focused on NGS-based molecular profiling. The company’s proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount. HTG’s customers use its technology to identify biomarkers important for precision medicine, to understand the clinical relevance of these discoveries, and ultimately to identify treatment options. Its mission is to empower precision medicine.

Contact:

Ashley R. Robinson

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Phone: (617) 430-7577

Email: arr@lifesciadvisors.com