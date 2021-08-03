Cerberus Sentinel announces acquisition of VelocIT

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (OTC: CISO) (“Cerberus Sentinel”), a cybersecurity consulting and managed security services firm based in Scottsdale, Ariz., announced that it has acquired VelocIT, a New Jersey-based managed services provider.



Under the terms of the agreement, VelocIT will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Cerberus Sentinel and will continue to focus on providing integrated risk managed services to a diverse set of national customers. With the new organizational structure, VelocIT President Darek Hahn and COO Glenn Kupsch will take on executive positions for the firm.

“VelocIT is an excellent fit for the Cerberus portfolio of companies,” said David Jemmett, CEO and founder of Cerberus Sentinel. “VelocIT offered us an attractive model for managed security services and consulting services. Their customer-first culture and talented team are a valuable addition to the Cerberus team. VelocIT will further enable our differentiation in the marketplace and continue expanding our expertise and offerings in the cybersecurity field.”

“For VelocIT, joining forces with Cerberus not only adds to the capabilities we can offer our clients but also adds opportunity for our team members to grow,” said Darek Hahn, president and CEO of VelocIT. “I really see this as a win-win for our clients as we continue to build out our portfolio of offerings and services. Most importantly, the two companies’ cultures are in total alignment.”

VelocIT will continue to be based in New Jersey and has plans to grow operations on the East Coast.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Cerberus Sentinel

Cerberus Sentinel is an industry leader in Managed Cybersecurity and Compliance (MCCP) services with its exclusive MCCP+ managed cybersecurity and compliance services plus culture program. The company seeks to expand by acquiring world-class cybersecurity talent and utilizes the latest technology to create innovative solutions that protect the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats.

