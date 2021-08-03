The Transportation Management System (TMS) Market is expected to grow by $ 443.72 mn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Transportation Management System (TMS) Market in North America 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02673169/?utm_source=GNW

72 mn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period. Our report on transportation management system (TMS) market in North America provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current North America market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing need for efficient operations, increase in a number of smart connected devices, and increased use of advanced computing solutions in the transportation industry. In addition, increasing need for efficient operations is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The transportation management system (TMS) market in North America analysis includes solution segment and geographic landscape.



The transportation management system (TMS) market in North America is segmented as below:

By Solution

• Cloud-based

• On-premises



By Geography

• US

• Canada

• Mexico



This study identifies the rise in number of strategic partnerships as one of the prime reasons driving the transportation management system (TMS) market in North America growth during the next few years. Also, integration of technologically advanced solutions and increasing use of vehicular communication systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on transportation management system (TMS) market in North America covers the following areas:

• Transportation management system (TMS) market in North America sizing

• Transportation management system (TMS) market in North America forecast

• Transportation management system (TMS) market in North America industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading transportation management system (TMS) market in North America vendors that include American Software Inc., BluJay Solutions Ltd., E2open LLC, Epicor Software Corp., JDA Software Group Inc., Manhattan Associates Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, The Descartes Systems Group Inc., and WiseTech Global Ltd. Also, the transportation management system (TMS) market in North America analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02673169/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________