Merriam-Webster Launches New Children’s Books

Springfield, MA, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merriam-Webster, the go-to source for word mastery, is launching Merriam-Webster Kids, a new book imprint in fall 2021 to inspire and excite a new generation of language lovers.

Kicking off the series, for kids aged 8-12, is Merriam-Webster's Word of the Day: 366 Elevating Utterances to Stretch Your Cranium and Tickle Your Humerus. This high-energy collection offers a year’s worth of fascinating words, amazing facts, captivating illustrations, and zany stories. With 12 audio downloads, kids can hear each story read aloud by celebrity narrators Rachel Bloom, David Harbour, and Soledad O’Brien.



For much younger word-lovers-in-training, Merriam-Webster’s 150 First Words is the perfect welcome gift for any baby. Encouraging language acquisition through the repetition of simple phrases, this oversized board book features 150 words for everyday objects and activities, woven around illustrations of mealtime, playtime, and other daily routines. Within every scene, search-and-finds provide fun ways to connect with your baby.



“Reading with children from an early age helps build lifelong literacy skills,” said Greg Barlow, President of Merriam-Webster. “And those skills open worlds. Through reading, kids learn about the world around them, the world beyond them, and the infinite worlds yet to be imagined.”



Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Day: 366 Elevating Utterances to Stretch Your Cranium and Tickle Your Humerus and Merriam-Webster’s 150 First Words will be available this October wherever books are sold. Future Merriam-Webster Kids titles include activity books, picture dictionaries, and story books.



About Merriam-Webster Inc.

For over 180 years, Merriam-Webster has been America’s leading provider of language information. Each month, our award-winning websites, apps, and social media channels offer guidance to tens of millions of visitors. In print, our publications include Merriam-Webster’s Collegiate® Dictionary (among the best-selling books in American history) and dictionaries for English-language learners. All Merriam- Webster products and services are backed by the largest team of dictionary editors and writers in America.



For more information, visit Merriam-Webster.com







