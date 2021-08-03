Marathon Digital Holdings Announces Bitcoin Production and Mining Operation Updates for July 2021

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) ("Marathon" or "Company"), one of the largest enterprise Bitcoin self-mining companies in North America, today published unaudited bitcoin (“BTC”) production and miner installation updates for July 2021.



Corporate Highlights as of August 1, 2021

Produced 442.2 new minted bitcoins during July 2021, increasing total bitcoin holdings to approximately 6,225.6 with a fair market value of approximately $260.7 million





Cash on hand was approximately $91.9 million and total liquidity, defined as cash and bitcoin holdings, was approximately $352.6 million





Received approximately 19,401 S19 Pro ASIC miners from Bitmain year to date with an additional 4,287 S19 Pro ASIC miners currently in transit





Successfully completed scheduled maintenance and upgrades to the Company’s existing mining fleet as well as the annual inspection of facilities





Existing mining fleet consists of 19,395 active miners producing 2.09 EH/s





On August 1, 2021, announced the purchase of an additional 30,000 S19j Pro miners from Bitmain, which is expected to increase Marathon’s mining operations to approximately 133,000 miners producing approximately 13.3 EH/s once all miners are deployed

Bitcoin Production Update

As of August 1, 2021, Marathon’s mining fleet has produced approximately 1,288.3 newly minted bitcoins during 2021. By month, the Company’s bitcoin production was as follows:

January 2021: 50.4 BTC





February 2021: 43.4 BTC





March 2021: 97.9 BTC





April 2021: 162.1 BTC





May 2021: 226.6 BTC





June 2021: 265.6 BTC





July 2021: 442.2 BTC



As a result, Marathon currently holds approximately 6,225.6 BTC, including the 4,812.66 BTC the Company purchased in January 2021 for an average price of $31,168 per BTC. On August 1, 2021, the fair market value of one bitcoin was approximately $41,870, implying that the approximate fair market value of Marathon’s current bitcoin holdings is approximately $260.7 million.

Miner Installations and Hash Rate Growth

As of August 1, 2021, Bitmain has delivered approximately 19,401 S19 Pro ASIC miners to the Company’s mining facility in Hardin, MT. On August 1, 2021, the Company announced that it purchased an additional 30,000 S19j Pro miners from Bitmain. As a result, once all previously purchased miners are installed, the Company’s mining fleet is expected to consist of approximately 133,000 miners, generating approximately 13.3 EH/s. New miners continue to be installed on a daily basis, and based on current schedules, Marathon anticipates all previously purchased miners to be shipped from Bitmain by June 2022.

Management Commentary

“Due predominantly to favorable changes in the global hash rate, July proved to be an immensely productive month for our mining operations,” said Fred Thiel, Marathon’s CEO. “Despite our miners being offline for five days at the end of the month to facilitate scheduled maintenance and upgrades, as well as to accommodate a required annual inspection of our facilities, we still increased our bitcoin production by 66% from the prior month and produced 442.2 bitcoins in July.

“With the scheduled maintenance now complete, we are turning our attention back to deploying new miners and scaling our operations. Yesterday, we announced that we purchased an additional 30,000 miners from Bitmain. As a result, we now expect our mining fleet to consist of 133,000 miners generating 13.3 EH/s at full deployment. As of August 1, 2021, we were producing an average of 19 bitcoins per day, and with the new upgrades to our systems, we are in a stronger position to effectively deploy the large number of miners we expect to receive from Bitmain over the coming year.”

