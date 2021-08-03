New York, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Anesthesia Circuits and Regional Anesthesia Disposables (Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model (COVID-19 Market Impact)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06124116/?utm_source=GNW





The model discusses in detail the impact of COVID-19 on Anesthesia Circuits & Regional Anesthesia Disposables market for the year 2020 and beyond.Anesthesia circuits & Regional anesthesia disposables(spinal, epidural, peripheral) are utilized for a variety of diagnostic and therapeutic surgical procedures to deliver anesthetic agents and oxygen, for reversible numbing of a specific body region to facilitate surgical and non-surgical procedures.



The device serves as an interface between the anesthesia machine and the patient.Surgical procedures vary from cardiovascular, orthopedic, nervous system, digestive system, urinary system, to ear, nose, throat and cancer related operations.



Non-surgical procedures include pain relief and stabilization in childbirth, trauma, intensive care, chronic pain cases, organ support, ventilation during resuscitation and continuous ventilation for patients in critical care.



The primary driver of the market is the increasing number of surgical procedures where anesthesia is manifested.This is due to a high rate of global disease burden with more than 234 million surgical procedures performed globally each year (World Health Assembly).



The World Health Organization (WHO) and World Bank expect that by 2026, the burden of diseases requiring surgery and anesthesia will eclipse that of HIV, tuberculosis and malaria (Dubowitz et al., 2009). The number of outpatient ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) has increased over the years contributing to the number of same-day operations performed. Advances in technology has made this possible with most operations now performed through endoscopes, sparing patients the pain of an incision, resulting in rapid healing. Furthermore, in May 2015, the World Health Assembly passed a resolution calling for “strengthening of emergency and essential surgical care including the provision of anesthesia as a component of universal health coverage”. The program’s success will ensure more developing countries have improved accessibility to surgical care thereby fulfilling the unmet need. This will further contribute to the global volume of surgeries performed in the long term.



Each of the covered 39 country’s color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes.To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available).



Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.



Key Inclusions of the market model are -



Currently marketed Anesthesia Circuits & Regional Anesthesia Disposables and evolving competitive landscape -

- Insightful review of the key industry trends.

- Annualized total Anesthesia Circuits & Regional Anesthesia Disposables revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2030.

- Granular data on total procedures, units, average selling prices and market values by segment.



Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights -

- Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition, analysts provide unique country specific insights on the market.

- SWOT analysis for Anesthesia Circuits and Regional Anesthesia Disposables market.

- Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for Anesthesia Circuits and Regional Anesthesia Disposables market.



Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition, the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.

- Country specific overview of the healthcare system.

- Country specific reimbursement policies.

- Country specific medtech regulatory landscape.



Robust methodologies and sources enable the model to provide extensive and accurate overview of the market.Demand and supply-side primary sources are integrated within the syndicated models, including Key Opinion Leaders.



In addition, real world data sources are leveraged to determine market trends; these include government procedure databases, hospital purchasing databases, and proprietary online databases.



Companies covered - Teleflex Incorporated, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smiths Medical, Becton Dickinson and Co, Dragerwerk AG & Co KGaA, Medline Industries Inc, Ambu A/S, Vyaire Medical Inc, Vygon SA, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd, Halyard Health Inc, Flexicare Medical Ltd, Intersurgical Ltd., Airways Surgical PVT Ltd, Epimed International Inc, Westmed Inc., Others



Countries covered - United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, China, India, Russia, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Israel, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Taiwan, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Argentina and Chile.



