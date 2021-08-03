English Finnish

Bonum Bank Plc

Stock Exchange Release

3 August 2021 at 15.30

Bonum Bank Plc: Bonum Bank’s credit ratings affirmed with stable outlook

Rating agency S&P Global Ratings has affirmed the ‘BBB/A-2’ long-term and short-term issuer credit ratings of Bonum Bank Plc. The outlook remains stable.

The S&P release is enclosed in pdf-format and it is also published in www.poppankki.fi. The previous S&P release was published in January 2021.





Further information:

CEO Pia Ali-Tolppa, Bonum Bank Plc,

Tel: +358 50 303 1476, email: pia.ali-tolppa@poppankki.fi





CEO Pekka Lemettinen, POP Bank Centre coop,

Tel: +358 40 503 5411, email: pekka.lemettinen@poppankki.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main media

www.poppankki.fi





Bonum Bank Plc is the central credit institution of the amalgamation of POP Banks. Bonum Bank obtains external funding for the POP Bank Group, operates payment transactions and offers unsecured consumer credits and secured credits to retail customers. Bonum Bank Plc also provides centralized services to POP Banks.

***

Attachment