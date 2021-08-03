C-Bond Systems Launches “Patriot Glass Solutions” to Protect Personal and Business Property across the United States

The Company’s recent acquisition of A1 Glass Coating will be the springboard to provide glass security solutions across the United States



C-Bond to hold investor call today at 2:00 pm EST, to discuss Patriot Glass Solutions, the A1 Glass Coating acquisition and the Company’s strategic direction

HOUSTON, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, announced today that it has launched Patriot Glass Solutions to protect personal and business property across the United States. C-Bond’s proprietary glass strengthening technology protects property from looting, rioting, break-ins, and gunfire.

With the Company’s recent acquisition of A1 Glass Coating, its premier window film distributor, C-Bond is re-branding its Safety Solutions Group as “Patriot Glass Solutions.” Patriot Glass Solutions offers C-Bond BRS (ballistic-resistant film system), C-Bond Secure, which protects against forced entry, and other types of specialized window film including solar/“green” film, radio frequency film (anti-eavesdropping film), graffiti control film, bird strike film, and more.

Patriot Glass Solutions will be headed by Michael Wanke, the President of A1 Glass Coating. A1 Glass Coating has been a leading provider of window film for more than 30 years.

“Over the last two years, with the climate of social unrest, protests, riots, and shootings, we must find a better way to protect our property,” stated Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of C-Bond. “Patriot Glass Solutions, powered by C-Bond BRS and C-Bond Secure, has the ability to be part of that solution. We are seeing increased interest for our exclusive product lineup and converting this demand into orders, and with the pending infrastructure bill, we believe the timing is ripe to launch Patriot Glass Solutions.”

It is estimated that the protests that occurred in 140 U.S. cities over the spring of 2020 will cost the insurance industry as much as $2 billion in claims, according to Axios. Those figures do not include losses to uninsured businesses.

C-Bond BRS has been installed in more than 80 schools, government buildings, media sites, and other high-security facilities around the country. C-Bond’s glass strengthening technology is protected by 22 patents and patent-pending applications.

Conference Call Details

The Company intends to hold an investor call today at 2:00 pm EST, to discuss the A1 Glass Coating acquisition, the strategic direction of Patriot Glass Solutions, and more. To listen to the live call, please dial 530-881-1212 and enter PIN 615-253-385#.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented and patent-pending C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond nanoShield, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, primarily through distributors. The Company’s Patriot Glass Solutions sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions directly to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies, primarily through its majority-owned subsidiary, A1 Glass Coating. The Company also sells MB-10 Tablets, a disinfection product on EPA’s List N. For more information, please visit our website: www.cbondsystems.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys.

