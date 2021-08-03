Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Strengthens Leadership Bench with Appointment of Andrea DeMarco as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for Regent Seven Seas Cruises®

MIAMI, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (the “Company”) (NYSE: NCLH), a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands, today announced the appointment of Andrea DeMarco to Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for Regent Seven Seas Cruises. Jessica John has been promoted to Vice President of Investor Relations, Corporate Communications and ESG for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. Both women will assume their new roles beginning September 1, 2021.



“We continuously look for opportunities to further build our leadership bench strength and Andrea’s proven track record of success and extensive experience across the business including investor relations, ESG, sales and marketing, FP&A and revenue management made her the ideal candidate for this newly created role,” said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “As Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for Regent Seven Seas Cruises she will work side-by-side with Regent’s President and CEO, Jason Montague, bringing additional leadership and executive vision to contribute to the line’s continued growth and success.”

“Andrea successfully represented our Company to Wall Street since our initial public offering in 2013 and has developed a great successor in Jessica John, who played an instrumental role in many aspects of our COVID-19 pandemic response as well as the development of our Company’s global ESG strategy,” said Mark A. Kempa, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “I’m thrilled to congratulate Andrea and Jessica and I’m confident they will leverage their proven successes in their expanded leadership roles.”

DeMarco has strong knowledge of the cruise industry with nearly 20 years of diverse experience spanning multiple areas of the business. Prior to the appointment, she was with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings for nine years, most recently serving as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, Corporate Communications and ESG. Throughout her tenure, she successfully built all three departments under her areas of responsibility from the ground up. She served as the high-profile face and voice of the organization to Wall Street and business and financial media and was consistently ranked by Wall Street at the top of the prestigious Institutional Investor All-American Executive Team rankings as the #1 Overall Best Investor Relations Officer in the Leisure sector for two consecutive years.

She was an instrumental part of the management team that led the Company into previously uncharted territory including taking the Company public with a highly successful initial public offering, numerous secondary equity offerings, the highly successful acquisition of Prestige Cruises International, Inc., and multiple capital raises amidst the COVID-19 global pandemic, totaling approximately $20 billion in capital market transactions.

DeMarco earned a Masters in Finance from Florida International University and a Bachelors of Science in Finance from Florida State University.

Since joining Norwegian in November 2019, John has worked on many aspects of the Company’s COVID-19 crisis response including multiple capital markets transactions. In addition, she has played an instrumental role in the development of the Company’s global ESG strategy and the creation of its first comprehensive ESG report. She was a part of the executive team that the Institutional Investor All-American Executive Team annual survey ranked #1 Overall Best Investor Relations Team and #1 Overall Best Investor Relations Program in the Leisure Sector.

Before joining the Company, she spent eight years on Wall Street in sell-side equity research roles of increasing responsibility at Citi and Barclays. She covered various industries throughout her research tenure including Metals & Mining, Medical Technology, Non-Life & Life Insurance, Banks and Healthcare Services and has covered a wide array of global companies with market capitalizations ranging from a few hundred million to over $300 billion. She has extensive experience in building research coverage from the ground up and has participated in multiple industry and company coverage initiations. She was also an integral member of several Institutional Investor ranked research teams, including the #2 ranked team for U.S. Metals & Mining in 2019.

John earned a Bachelors of Science in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School with concentrations in Finance and Health Care Management & Policy.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 28 ships with approximately 60,000 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 490 destinations worldwide. The Company has nine additional ships scheduled for delivery through 2027, comprising approximately 24,000 berths.

About Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Regent Seven Seas Cruises is the leading luxury cruise line, delivering An Unrivaled Experience™ for over 25 years. Carrying no more than 750 guests, the line’s spacious and stylish ships - Seven Seas Explorer®, Seven Seas Mariner®, Seven Seas Navigator®, Seven Seas Splendor™, Seven Seas Voyager® and from 2023 Seven Seas Grandeur™ - form The World’s Most Luxurious Fleet™ and explore more than 450 immersive destinations globally. Offering Unrivalled Space at Sea™, guests enjoy sumptuous all-suite accommodations, nearly all with private balconies, which are among the largest at sea, as well as highly personalized service throughout lavish public areas and expansive outdoor spaces. Unique to Regent Seven Seas Cruises, unlimited complimentary shore excursions are available in every port, making it the only truly all-inclusive cruise line. Voyage fares also include round-trip business-class air on intercontinental flights from the U.S. and Canada, gourmet cuisine in a range of specialty restaurants and al-fresco dining venues, fine wines and spirits, entertainment, unlimited internet access, free valet laundry, gratuities, ground transfers and one-night, pre-cruise hotel packages for guests staying in Concierge-level suites and higher. For more information please visit RSSC.com, call 1-844-4REGENT (1-844-873-2381) or contact a professional travel advisor.

