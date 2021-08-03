Livestrong.com Challenge Facebook Group Reaches 50,000 Members

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Livestrong.com, a health and fitness media brand devoted to helping readers get fit, eat better, and live well, announced today that the brand’s online community, the Livestrong.com Challenge Facebook Group , reached a milestone 50,000 members. The group is an online community for members to support, encourage, and inspire one another through the sharing of common goals and experiences.



The Challenge Group consistently experiences high engagement rates, with an average of 1,400 interactions daily, approximately 70% of members participating monthly, and up to 5% engaging per post, compared with the industry average of 0.27% engagement per post1. The Group fosters a sense of community for members to support each other to achieve their goals and celebrates wins big and small. Each month, Livestrong.com editors host a new Challenge designed to help members stay motivated and develop healthy habits. Challenges range from the fan-favorite 30-Day Abs Challenge, where participants do simple exercises daily to strengthen their core, to the charity-focused programs like Cardio-for-a-Cause, where members donated money to charity for each mile they exercised during the month-long campaign.

“Fostering community has always been an important part of Livestrong.com’s mission,” said Sarah McNaughton, Executive Editor, Livestrong.com. “The members of this group come for the monthly Challenges and stay for the camaraderie. Strangers motivate each other and congratulate new friends on hitting their goals, making this one of the most positive, supportive places for exercise and fitness on the internet.”

Livestrong.com’s monthly Challenges, designed to help people at all fitness levels, are developed in collaboration with qualified experts in order to help readers achieve their fitness goals. To learn more, visit https://www.livestrong.com/challenges/ or join the Livestrong.com Challenge Group .

About Livestrong.com

Livestrong.com is a digital health and fitness brand devoted to helping readers get fit, eat better, and live well. With a network of experts and elite influencers in fitness, nutrition, and health, Livestrong.com is the premier destination and action-oriented community for people who want to become their best selves – physically, mentally and emotionally. For more information, visit www.Livestrong.com .

About Leaf Group:

Leaf Group Ltd. is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness & wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art & design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). Leaf Group is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com .

_______________

1 Source: Social Insider: 2021 Social Media Industry Benchmarks



Media Contacts

Susan Turner

Director of PR, Fitness & Wellness

susan.turner@leafgroup.com



Sharna Daduk

Vice President, Communications

sharna.daduk@leafgroup.com

