Diana Shipping Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

ATHENS, Greece, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today reported net income of $2.8 million and net income attributed to common stockholders of $1.4 million for the second quarter of 2021. This compares to a net loss of $10.8 million and net loss attributed to common stockholders of $12.2 million, including a $2.6 million impairment loss, reported in the second quarter of 2020.



Time charter revenues were $47.0 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $41.0 million for the same quarter of 2020. The increase in time charter revenues was mainly due to increased average time charter rates that the Company achieved for its vessels during the quarter. This increase was partly offset by decreased revenues due to decreased ownership days compared to last year, resulting from the sale of vessels.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 amounted to $1.5 million and net loss attributed to common stockholders amounted to $1.4 million. This compares to a net loss of $113.6 million and net loss attributed to common stockholders of $116.5 million, including a $95.7 million impairment loss and $1.1 million loss from sale of vessels, for the same period of 2020. Time charter revenues were $88.1 million for the first half of 2021, compared to $84.7 million for the same period of 2020.

Fleet Employment Profile (As of August 02, 2021)

Ships*

Gross Rate

(USD Per

Day)

Com**

Charterers

Delivery Date to

Charterers***

Redelivery Date to

Owners****

Notes

BUILT DWT 10 Panamax Bulk Carriers 1 PROTEFS A $10,650 5.00 % Reachy International (HK) Co., Limited 8-Feb-21 10-Mar-22 - 20-May-22 2004 73,630 2 CALIPSO A $10,400 5.00 % Viterra Chartering B.V., Rotterdam 22-Jan-21 1-Oct-21 - 15-Dec-21 2005 73,691 - NAIAS A $11,000 4.75 % Cargill International S.A., Geneva 27-Jan-21 17-May-21 $25,000 5.00 % Nasshipping Inc. 17-May-21 21-Jun-21 $23,250 5.00 % AS Klaveness Chartering, Oslo 21-Jun-21 19-Jul-21 1 2006 73,546 3 MELIA $10,000 5.00 % Ausca Shipping Limited, Hong Kong 20-Aug-20 11-Jun-21 2 $25,750 5.00 % Viterra Chartering B.V., Rotterdam 11-Jun-21 7-Apr-22 - 7-Jun-22 2005 76,225 4 ARTEMIS $10,250 5.00 % Glencore Agriculture B.V., Rotterdam 30-Nov-20 5-Jan-22 - 30-Mar-22 2006 76,942 5 LETO $9,000 4.75 % Cargill International S.A., Geneva 21-May-20 8-Aug-21 - 30-Sep-21 3 2010 81,297 6 SELINA B $11,000 5.00 % ST Shipping and Transport Pte. Ltd., Singapore 5-Jul-20 7-Aug-21 - 7-Sep-21 3 2010 75,700 7 MAERA B $8,600 5.00 % Ausca Shipping Limited, Hong Kong 11-Jun-20 8-Aug-21 - 3-Oct-21 3 2013 75,403 8 ISMENE $16,500 5.00 % Tongli Shipping Pte. Ltd. 11-Mar-21 15-Oct-21 - 15-Dec-21 2013 77,901 9 CRYSTALIA C $8,750 5.00 % Glencore Agriculture B.V., Rotterdam 22-May-20 9-Aug-21 - 30-Sep-21 3 2014 77,525 10 ATALANDI C $9,300 5.00 % Uniper Global Commodities SE, Düsseldorf 14-Jun-20 10-Aug-21 - 14-Oct-21 3 2014 77,529 6 Kamsarmax Bulk Carriers 11 MAIA D $11,200 5.00 % Aquavita International S.A. 31-Jan-20 20-Jun-21 4 $25,000 5.00 % Viterra Chartering B.V., Rotterdam 20-Jun-21 1-May-22 - 30-Jun-22 2009 82,193 12 MYRSINI D $11,500 5.00 % Ausca Shipping Limited, Hong Kong 4-Dec-19 11-May-21 $27,750 5.00 % Bocimar International N.V. 11-May-21 15-Oct-21 - 30-Nov-21 2010 82,117 13 MEDUSA D $11,000 4.75 % Cargill International S.A., Geneva 19-Nov-20 10-Jan-22 - 20-Mar-22 2010 82,194 14 MYRTO D $10,000 4.75 % Cargill International S.A., Geneva 3-Apr-20 11-Aug-21 - 15-Sep-21 3 2013 82,131 15 ASTARTE $11,750 5.00 % Aquavita International S.A. 18-Jan-20 20-May-21 $25,000 5.00 % Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. 20-May-21 1-Nov-21 - 15-Dec-21 2013 81,513 16 MAGNOLIA - - - - - - - 5 tbr. LEONIDAS P. C. 2011 82,165 5 Post-Panamax Bulk Carriers 17 ALCMENE $8,500 4.75 % Cargill International S.A., Geneva 2-Apr-20 28-Jul-21 6 $25,500 5.00 % Refined Success Limited 28-Jul-21 30-Oct-21 2010 93,193 18 AMPHITRITE E $10,250 5.00 % SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore 21-Mar-20 6-Jun-21 $30,000 5.00 % Jera Global Markets Pte. Ltd. 6-Jun-21 2-Jul-21 7 $30,250 5.00 % Jera Global Markets Pte. Ltd. 23-Jul-21 6-Sep-21 8 2012 98,697 19 POLYMNIA E $12,100 5.00 % CLdN Cobelfret SA, Luxembourg 22-Nov-20 15-Oct-21 - 25-Dec-21 9 2012 98,704 20 ELECTRA F $23,500 5.00 % Refined Success Limited 23-Mar-21 28-Apr-21 $21,000 5.00 % Tongli Shipping Pte. Ltd. 28-Apr-21 10-Feb-22 - 10-Apr-22 2013 87,150 21 PHAIDRA F $9,400 5.00 % Uniper Global Commodities SE, Düsseldorf 29-May-20 15-Jul-21 $27,000 5.00 % Refined Success Limited 15-Jul-21 19-Aug-21 10 2013 87,146 12 Capesize Bulk Carriers 22 ALIKI $20,500 5.00 % Solebay Shipping Cape Company Limited, Hong Kong 18-Mar-21 15-Jan-22 - 15-Mar-22 2005 180,235 23 BALTIMORE $13,000 5.00 % Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore 21-Dec-20 11-Aug-21 - 5-Oct-21 3 2005 177,243 24 SALT LAKE CITY $13,000 5.00 % C Transport Maritime Ltd., Bermuda 9-Jan-21 1-Apr-22 - 30-Jun-22 2005 171,810 25 SEMIRIO G $13,500 5.00 % SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore 1-Jan-21 5-Oct-21 - 20-Dec-21 2007 174,261 26 BOSTON G $15,300 5.00 % Oldendorff Carriers GMBH & Co. KG, Lübeck, Germany 7-Jun-19 16-Jun-21 $25,500 5.00 % C Transport Maritime Ltd., Bermuda 16-Jun-21 15-Apr-22 - 15-Jun-22 2007 177,828 27 HOUSTON G $12,400 5.00 % C Transport Maritime Ltd., Bermuda 13-Apr-20 10-Aug-21 - 30-Sep-21 3 2009 177,729 28 NEW YORK G $14,000 5.00 % EGPN Bulk Carrier Co., Limited, Hong Kong 29-Dec-20 16-Apr-22 - 30-Jun-22 2010 177,773 29 SEATTLE H $12,300 5.00 % Pacbulk Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore 27-Apr-20 1-Oct-21 - 20-Feb-22 11 2011 179,362 30 P. S. PALIOS H $12,050 5.00 % C Transport Maritime Ltd., Bermuda 24-Mar-20 5-Jun-21 $26,500 4.75 % Olam International Limited, Singapore 5-Jun-21 15-Feb-22 - 15-Apr-22 2013 179,134 31 G. P. ZAFIRAKIS I $13,200 5.00 % Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore 31-May-20 1-Oct-21 - 31-Dec-21 2014 179,492 32 SANTA BARBARA I $17,250 4.75 % Cargill International S.A., Geneva 9-Jan-21 5-Jan-22 - 5-Mar-22 2015 179,426 33 NEW ORLEANS $15,500 5.00 % Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha 3-Dec-20 25-Jan-22 - 25-Mar-22 2015 180,960 4 Newcastlemax Bulk Carriers 34 LOS ANGELES J $14,250 5.00 % Engelhart CTP Freight (Switzerland) SA 6-Jun-20 1-Oct-21 - 31-Dec-21 2012 206,104 35 PHILADELPHIA J $14,500 5.00 % BHP Billiton Freight Singapore Pte. Ltd 5-Feb-20 22-Apr-21 $28,500 5.00 % Classic Maritime Inc. 22-Apr-21 1-Mar-22 - 1-May-22 2012 206,040 36 SAN FRANCISCO K $17,750 5.00 % Olam International Limited, Singapore 11-Feb-21 27-May-21 $24,700 5.00 % 27-May-21 15-Jan-22 - 15-Mar-22 2017 208,006 37 NEWPORT NEWS K $18,400 5.00 % Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore 8-Sep-20 16-Oct-21 - 30-Dec-21 2017 208,021 * Each dry bulk carrier is a "sister ship", or closely similar, to other dry bulk carriers that have the same letter. ** Total commission percentage paid to third parties. *** In case of newly acquired vessel with time charter attached, this date refers to the expected/actual date of delivery of the vessel to the Company. **** Range of redelivery dates, with the actual date of redelivery being at the Charterers’ option, but subject to the terms, conditions, and exceptions of the particular charterparty. 1 Vessel sold delivered to her new owners on July 30, 2021. 2 Charter included a one time ballast bonus payment of US$500,000. 3 Based on latest information. 4 Charterers have agreed to pay US$30,664 per day, for the excess period commencing from June 15, 2021 till June 20, 2021. 5 Expected date of delivery to the Company on February 28, 2022. 6 Charterers have agreed to pay the weighted average of the Baltic Panamax 5 T/C routes, as published by the Baltic Exchange on July 2, 2021 for the excess period commencing from July 2, 2021 till July 28, 2021. 7 Vessel on scheduled drydocking from July 2, 2021 to July 23, 2021. 8 Redelivery date based on an estimated time charter trip duration of about 45 days. 9 Vessel currently off hire for drydocking. 10 Redelivery date based on an estimated time charter trip duration of about 35 days. 11 Vessel on scheduled drydocking from April 10, 2021 to May 30, 2021.





Summary of Selected Financial & Other Data (unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA (in thousands of US Dollars) Time charter revenues $ 47,023 $ 40,975 $ 88,074 $ 84,735 Voyage expenses 2,292 3,827 4,072 7,561 Vessel operating expenses 19,179 20,806 37,731 42,123 Net income/(loss) 2,815 (10,794 ) 1,520 (113,617 ) Net income/(loss) attributed to common stockholders 1,373 (12,236 ) (1,364 ) (116,501 ) FLEET DATA Average number of vessels 37.0 41.0 37.6 41.4 Number of vessels 37.0 41.0 37.0 41.0 Weighted average age of vessels 10.4 9.5 10.4 9.5 Ownership days 3,367 3,731 6,801 7,532 Available days 3,319 3,507 6,753 7,025 Operating days 3,305 3,446 6,692 6,838 Fleet utilization 99.6 % 98.3 % 99.1 % 97.3 % AVERAGE DAILY RESULTS Time charter equivalent (TCE) rate (1) $ 13,477 $ 10,593 $ 12,439 $ 10,986 Daily vessel operating expenses (2) $ 5,696 $ 5,577 $ 5,548 $ 5,593

Non-GAAP Measures

(1) Time charter equivalent rates, or TCE rates, are defined as our time charter revenues less voyage expenses during a period divided by the number of our available days during the period, which is consistent with industry standards. Voyage expenses include port charges, bunker (fuel) expenses, canal charges and commissions. TCE is a non-GAAP measure. TCE rate is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare daily earnings generated by vessels on time charters with daily earnings generated by vessels on voyage charters, because charter hire rates for vessels on voyage charters are generally not expressed in per day amounts while charter hire rates for vessels on time charters are generally expressed in such amounts. (2) Daily vessel operating expenses, which include crew wages and related costs, the cost of insurance, expenses relating to repairs and maintenance, the costs of spares and consumable stores, tonnage taxes and other miscellaneous expenses, are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses by ownership days for the relevant period.

Conference Call and Webcast Information



The Company’s management will conduct a conference call and simultaneous Internet webcast to review these results at 9:00 A.M. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

Investors may access the webcast by visiting the Company’s website at www.dianashippinginc.com , and clicking on the webcast link. An accompanying investor presentation also will be available via the webcast link and on the Company’s website. The conference call also may be accessed by telephone by dialing 1-877-407-8291 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-201-689-8345 (for international callers), and asking the operator for the Diana Shipping Inc. conference call.

A replay of the webcast will be available soon after the completion of the call and will be accessible for 30 days on www.dianashippinginc.com . A telephone replay also will be available for 30 days by dialing 1-877-660-6853 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-201-612-7415 (for international callers), and providing the Replay ID number 13721321.

About the Company

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

(See financial tables attached)





DIANA SHIPPING INC. FINANCIAL TABLES Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 REVENUES: Time charter revenues $ 47,023 $ 40,975 $ 88,074 $ 84,735 EXPENSES: Voyage expenses 2,292 3,827 4,072 7,561 Vessel operating expenses 19,179 20,806 37,731 42,123 Depreciation and amortization of deferred charges 10,092 11,737 20,141 23,284 General and administrative expenses 7,211 6,739 13,909 16,285 Management fees to related party 405 497 854 1,014 Vessel impairment charges - 2,556 - 95,693 Loss on sale of vessels (2 ) - 203 1,078 Other loss/(income) 102 99 (4 ) (142 ) Operating income/(loss) $ 7,744 $ (5,286 ) $ 11,168 $ (102,161 ) OTHER INCOME / (EXPENSES): Interest expense and finance costs (4,706 ) (5,655 ) (9,342 ) (12,009 ) Interest income 22 203 50 639 Loss on extinguishment of debt (158 ) - (158 ) - Loss from equity method investment (87 ) (56 ) (198 ) (86 ) Total other expenses, net $ (4,929 ) $ (5,508 ) $ (9,648 ) $ (11,456 ) Net income/(loss) $ 2,815 $ (10,794 ) $ 1,520 $ (113,617 ) Dividends on series B preferred shares (1,442 ) (1,442 ) (2,884 ) (2,884 ) Net income/(loss) attributed to common stockholders 1,373 (12,236 ) (1,364 ) (116,501 ) Earnings/(loss) per common share, basic and diluted $ 0.02 $ (0.14 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (1.35 ) Weighted average number of common shares, basic 82,020,353 85,552,271 82,792,000 86,012,939 Weighted average number of common shares, diluted 85,576,754 85,552,271 82,792,000 86,012,939 Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income/(loss) $ 2,815 $ (10,794 ) $ 1,520 $ (113,617 ) Other comprehensive loss (Actuarial loss) - (6 ) - (13 ) Comprehensive income/(loss) $ 2,815 $ (10,800 ) $ 1,520 $ (113,630 )





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA (in thousands of U.S. Dollars) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020* ASSETS (unaudited) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 154,995 $ 82,909 Other current assets 23,597 41,752 Vessels, net 690,819 716,178 Other fixed assets, net 21,629 21,704 Other non-current assets 8,594 9,867 Total assets $ 899,634 $ 872,410 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs $ 461,515 $ 420,314 Other liabilities 22,386 23,526 Total stockholders' equity 415,733 428,570 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 899,634 $ 872,410 * The balance sheet data have been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date.





OTHER FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 21,023 $ 4,447 $ 27,442 $ 11,737 Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities (483 ) (1,100 ) 22,075 (2,264 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities $ 48,420 $ (12,857 ) $ 22,569 $ (36,071 )



