Global New Born Screening Market to Surpass US$ 2,838.4 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global New Born Screening Market:

Key trends in the market includes increasing government support for newborn screening and development in screening technology are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. The newborn screening program was recommended by World Health Organization (WHO) to safeguard the health of children across the globe. Under this program, numerous initiatives and policies have been taken on heritable disorders in newborns and children (SACHDNC) by the Human Services Secretary’s Advisory Committee and the U.S. Department of Health, advocacy groups such as the March of Dimes and Japan’s Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology (JSOG) and U.K. Procedure for Electronic Application for Certificates from the Horticultural Marketing Inspectorate (PEACH). World Health Organization (WHO) is focusing on allocation of necessary resources as an additional investment of US$ 0.20 cents per person, which can save two of every three newborns in low and middle income countries like Africa, Saudi Arabia and other GCC countries by 2030.

Furthermore, high birth rate and increasing incidence of neonatal diseases are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. For neonatal screening, preventive public health programs are conducted by government bodies and they are implemented in most of the developed countries like USA, Germany, and UK. However, government agencies in emerging economies such as China, India, Brazil, and other countries need to implement such programs, owing to high birth rate, which is almost half of the world. For instance, according to Worldometers, February 2019, Asia Pacific ranks number one among the regions of the world with population of 4,570,024,951 which is equivalent to 59.66% of the total world population.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global newborn screening market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period as government bodies in various regions are focusing on initiatives to create awareness about newborn screening tests and are offering free screening services and raising funding for newborns screening initiatives. Furthermore, various government programs and legislation are also creating a conducive environment for the growth of the global newborn screening market.

Among products, the assay kit and reagents segment is expected to observe the highest market share in the global newborn screening market over the forecast period, owing to the increasing product approvals of key players operating in the market. For instance, in 2019, PerkinElmer, Inc., a medical equipment company, announced the approval for GSP Neonatal Creatine Kinase –MM (CK-MM) kit by the U.S. Food And Drug Administration (FDA).

On the basis of test type, the dry blood spot test segment accounts for the largest market share in the global newborn screening market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services fact sheet 2020, around 7,200 babies born every year are diagnosed with critical congenital heart defect (CHDs) in the U.S.

On the basis of region, North America is expected to exhibit a higher market share in the global newborn screening market owing to the high newborn screening rate in the region. For instance, according to Alabama Public Health Article in 2020, Alabama Bureau of Clinical Laboratories (BCL) screens nearly 60,000 babies each year, and approximately 150,000 specimens are sent for testing.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global new born screening market include Agilent Technologies,Inc., Bio-Rad laboratories, Inc., Medtronic Plc., Masimo Corporation, Natus Medical Inc., Perkin Elmer, Inc., ZenTec S.A. ,Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd, Waters Technologies Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Baebies Inc., Parseq Lab Co. Ltd, Chromesystem Instruments and Chemicals GmbH, and RECIPE Chemicals+ Instrument GmbH.

Market Segmentation:

Global New Born Screening Market, By Product: Instruments Assay Kits and Reagents

Global New Born Screening Market, By Test Type: Dry Blood Spot Test Cardiac test Hearing Test Urine Test Others

Global New Born Screening Market, Application: Phenylketonuria Critical Congenital Cardiac Disease Maple Syrup Urine Disease Hearing Disability Sickle Cell Disease Others

Global New Born Screening Market, By End User: Hospitals Maternity and Specialty Clinics Diagnostic Centers

Global New Born Screening Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region South Africa Central Africa North Africa







