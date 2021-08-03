APP Tech Hires Hugh Stein to National Sales Position

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APP Tech, a provider of claims-management software to the insurance, transportation, construction, local governments, TPAs, self-insured groups, and hospitality industries, has hired Hugh Stein to the position of National Sales Manager.



“Hugh is coming to us at just the right time,” said Paul McLaughlin, founder and president at APP Tech. “We’re rolling out a new product, Cloud Claims. We recently launched a new website. We’re making better use of social-media channels. And we’re generally boosting our visibility in the various industries we serve. Hugh’s experience, his aptitude for building relationships, and his steady demeanor make him a perfect fit at the perfect time. We’re happy to have him aboard.”

Hugh comes to APP Tech with more than 20 years of experience building relationships and selling enterprise software to C-level executives. Prior to joining APP Tech, he was Enterprise Sales Director for Hilltop Technologies; Regional Sales Manager, Strategic Accounts, for Issuer Direct; Eastern Region Sales Director for Onstream Media; National Account Manager for ACT Communications; and Major Account Executive for Global Crossing (now Lumen), selling to companies such as First Union, JP Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, Travelers, Bank of America, and others.

“I’m very excited about the opportunity at APP Tech,” said Hugh. “We’re finally getting past COVID to a point at which people’s personal lives will get easier. We’re offering a new product that will make their professional lives easier. And it’s just a great time for new things and fresh starts. Working with Paul and his team will be as enjoyable as it is productive and rewarding.”

About APP Tech

Founded in 2003, APP Tech is dedicated to claims management. Its software is used throughout North America and is continually enhanced and refined. Because it’s in the cloud, APP Tech’s customers get continuous system upgrades. They don’t need their IT departments to install anything. APP Tech is rolling out updates all the time, and its customer-retention rate exceeds 95 percent. For more information, please visit www.apptechllc.com.

