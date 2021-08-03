Angie Michelini Joins Gordian as Vice President, Legal and Government Affairs

Greenville, SC, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordian, the leading provider of facility and construction cost data, software and expertise, announced today that Angie Michelini joined Gordian’s Executive Team as Vice President, Legal and Government Affairs. In her new role, Michelini is responsible for ensuring legal compliance and administering contracts that best serve Gordian and its clients and partners. She also oversees Gordian’s strategic efforts to develop lasting relationships with government customers and policy influencers and affect positive change in the legislative and regulatory environment.

William Pollak, President at Gordian, says, “It is with great pride that I welcome Angie to oversee critical departments in our now global team. Her depth of experience will be vital as Gordian seeks to continuously raise the bar for our clients and the communities they serve.”

Prior to joining Gordian, Michelini worked as an executive level attorney for Fiserv and Johnson Controls, managing the legal needs of large divisions of global companies with deep experience supporting technology businesses and managing intellectual property portfolios. She has her bachelor’s in politics from the University of Dallas and her Doctor of Law (JD) from the University of Dayton School of Law.