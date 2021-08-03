TestEquity Acquires MCS Test, a leading UK-based test and measurement solutions provider

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TestEquity , the industry’s largest distributor of electronic test, measurement, and production supplies in the U.S. announced today its acquisition of MCS Test, a leading UK-based test and measurement solutions provider. This acquisition is a natural extension of the TestEquity mission to provide unrivaled test and measurement expertise coupled with specialized products and services that meet the demanding needs of the electronic engineering market.



MCS Test has built a highly successful business in the UK serving the needs of electronics design and manufacturing customers through a highly technical workforce and solutions portfolio. By providing solutions to support new, used, and rental equipment along with calibration services through a UKAS accredited lab, MCS Test has established themselves as a trusted and specialized partner to both customers and suppliers.

TestEquity’s acquisition of MCS will enable expansion to serve the UK market and will accelerate the already impressive progress MCS Test has made in the region. Their dedicated and scalable customer-focused solutions continue to shape customer expectations, driving progressive experiences that create customers for life.

“I am proud to partner with the MCS team and continue building on the strong foundation they have created,” said Steve Newland, CEO of TestEquity. “MCS brings a specialized business model, a very talented and technical team, and personal values that are very complementary to our own. Together, we will be able to serve the growing needs of our customers and supplier partners even better than we do today.”

“We are very excited to become part of TestEquity, a leader in our field. This transaction creates a unique strategic opportunity as we combine our expertise and our specialized services,” commented Bill Beck, CEO of MCS Test. “As part of TestEquity, we will deliver even greater value as we remain focused on our strengths and customers.”

The acquisition unites two test and measurement leading experts with complementary capabilities, cultures and relationships, resulting in a differentiated, end-to-end value proposition for customers including an enhanced platform for sustainable, profitable growth. The transaction combines both companies’ superior technical expertise and selection of product offerings to result in a world-class, customer experience.

About TestEquity LLC



TestEquity, which operates under the trading brands of TestEquity, Techni-Tool and Jensen Tools, is an authorized distributor focused on providing the largest and highest quality selection of test solutions, electronic production supplies and tool kits from its leading manufacturer partners supporting the aerospace, defense, automotive, electronics, education, and medical industries. TestEquity also designs a full line of the industry’s highest-quality environmental test chambers. Serving electronic design and test engineers as well as maintenance technicians, industrial manufacturing assembly, and the telecommunication repair community, the distributor features more than 80,000 products from over 1,000 manufacturer brands. TestEquity provides high quality customer service equalled with high-ranking accurate order and delivery ratings. For more information, visit https://www.testequity.com .

About MCS

For over 20 years, MCS Test based in North Wales is a leading supplier of avionics, EMC and wireless offering new, used and rental equipment with calibration services across the UK and Europe. As official distributors for many leading manufacturers, we have the products, knowledge and experience to meet all your test equipment needs. Our customers range from private individuals to large multinationals supplying industry sectors such as wireless, RF & microwave, aerospace and defense, automotive, manufacturing, semiconductor, telecommunications and datacomms. Learn more at https://mcs-testequipment.com .