Able Announces Integration with AviontéBOLD at Avionté CONNECT Conference

Cleveland, OH, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Able, the leading provider of onboarding automation technology for the staffing and recruiting industry, has announced their latest integration with CRM and ATS software provider and long-time industry partner, Avionté, at the company’s annual user conference, CONNECT. Expanding beyond the current integrated offering with Avionté’s Classic solution, the new integration will merge Able’s candidate-focused onboarding solution with AviontéBOLD.

“We always look forward to CONNECT and the great industry conversations that take place at the conference every year,” said Gerald Hetrick, CEO of Able. “We’re excited to have this opportunity to also introduce our new integration with BOLD and talk in detail about the enhanced candidate and recruiter onboarding experience we know it will deliver to Avionté customers.”

The integration offers a comprehensive solution for placing talent quickly, confidently, and efficiently through several key features:

A Mobile-First Experience - Candidates can seamlessly onboard on-the-go through Able’s mobile-friendly candidate UI, designed to offer a native experience on any device.

- Candidates can seamlessly onboard on-the-go through Able’s mobile-friendly candidate UI, designed to offer a native experience on any device. A Remote I-9/E-verify Solution - Compliance made easy with our integrated I-9/ E-verify offering that is built for remote hiring use cases.

- Compliance made easy with our integrated I-9/ E-verify offering that is built for remote hiring use cases. Real-Time Candidate Data - State and federal tax information, along with other key data and documents, are mapped back to Avionté in real-time, keeping candidate records up-to-date.

- State and federal tax information, along with other key data and documents, are mapped back to Avionté in real-time, keeping candidate records up-to-date. One System of Record - Avionté remains your single source of truth, mitigating the human error and inefficiency of managing multiple systems.

Avionté CONNECT will be hosted virtually from Tuesday, August 3, through Thursday, August 5. Attendees can expect to hear from Able experts in a number of sessions during the conference:

Experiences Matter: 360 Degrees of Streamlined Onboarding (Tuesday, August 3, 1:00 PM CDT) - In this session, onboarding experts will highlight the features and functionality of the Able platform while highlighting the key integrations, including AviontéBOLD, that create a comprehensive and streamlined onboarding experience, no matter your workflow, allowing you to hire up to 90 percent% faster at half the cost.

How Cultural Shifts are Affecting the Talent Funnel (Thursday, August 5, 9:30 AM CDT) - Uncover key strategies and tactics applied by other consumer industries - including travel, retail, financial services, and more - that have gone through their own digital transformation, just as the staffing industry is now.

Avionté+: How to Build a Scalable Workforce Management Workflow for Staffing (Thursday, August 5, 10:30 AM CDT) - Join experts from Avionté, Able, and Sense to go through the best practices and top tools to use when designing an efficient, engaging, and scalable workforce management workflow in AviontéBOLD.

The Able team will also be available throughout the conference to discuss the new integration with AviontéBOLD, provide demos of the Able solution, and much more at their virtual booth.

About Able

Able offers a fully-featured onboarding automation platform to help staffing firms ensure all candidates have a world-class onboarding experience. The company’s cloud-based, mobile-first platform makes qualifying, hiring, and engaging candidates easy for everyone involved. Able can automate even the most complex of hiring workflows, so staffing firms can hire up to 90 percent faster at half the cost. For more information, visit www.ableteams.com and follow @AbleOnboarding on LinkedIn.

About Avionté Staffing Software

Avionté is a leader in enterprise staffing and recruiting software, offering a full suite of innovative end-to-end staffing solutions throughout the U.S. and Canada. Avionté provides a robust platform that includes CRM, recruiting, onboarding, payroll, billing and business intelligence complemented by an ecosystem of strategic technology partners to permit customized solutions tailored to the needs of clerical, light industrial, IT and professional staffing firms. Over 25,000 users and 1,000 clients rely on Avionté to drive business results and growth across all facets of their organizations. Avionté is passionate about bringing clients the best products and services the industry has to offer. To learn more, visit www.avionte.com.