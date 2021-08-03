Sumo Logic and SYNNEX Collaborate to Deliver Modern Cloud-Native Security Solutions

SYNNEX to Distribute Customizable Security Practice to Help Customers Get Full Visibility Across On-Premises and Cloud Environments to Address Modern Security Challenges



REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic (Nasdaq: SUMO), the pioneer in continuous intelligence , today announced it has teamed with SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading provider of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry. This new agreement will deliver a customizable cloud-native security practice leveraging Sumo Logic’s Practice Builder program built on its Continuous Intelligence Platform™. With solutions spanning Cloud SIEM, Cloud SOAR, Cloud Security Monitoring Analytics and Compliance, this agreement will enable customers to get full-spectrum visibility across their on-premises and cloud environments to prioritize security insights, rapidly respond to threats in real-time, enforce security and compliance policies and achieve greater cyber resilience.

“Our deep expertise in fusing technology and vertical markets to build next-generation solutions is at the core of our business. As the threat vector becomes more sophisticated, it’s critical to keep ahead of the evolving state of security and embrace modern solutions that address both current and future needs,” said Reyna Thompson, Senior Vice President, Product Management, SYNNEX. “We are very excited to partner with Sumo Logic to bolster our portfolio of DevSecOps offerings and provide customers with real-time security analytics and insights from a single, cloud-native platform to speed decision-making and drive world-class customer experiences.”

Sumo Logic Practice Builder helps partners build a cloud-native security practice leveraging Sumo Logic as the core platform, along with its security intelligence solutions including Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM, Sumo Logic Cloud SOAR, Cloud Security Monitoring and Analytics and Compliance. Practice Builder enables users to get real-time analytics and security insights into applications and infrastructure, offering fast time-to-value with no capital investment or infrastructure to manage. The customizable program also includes modules such as training, enablement, best practices and new licensing and go-to-market models to help promote the practice within their environments.

“The continued shift to cloud computing and modern app architectures is creating a data deluge that legacy SIEM and security solutions simply can’t keep up with,” said Jabari Norton, VP of Worldwide Partners and Alliances, Sumo Logic. “Sumo Logic’s cloud-native approach helps modernize security operations and provide the real-time insights and continuous intelligence needed to remove the limitations that burden a SOCs efficiency and ability to mitigate risk. We are thrilled to partner with one of the leading technology distributors SYNNEX to deliver security solutions that help joint customers keep ahead of the evolving state of security.”

Additional Resources

Get a closer look at Sumo Logic Practice Builder

a closer look at Sumo Logic Practice Builder Download “5 Reasons for MSP’s and MSSPs to Consider a Cloud-Native SIEM”

“5 Reasons for MSP’s and MSSPs to Consider a Cloud-Native SIEM” Learn more about how Sumo Logic helps modernize security operations

more about how Sumo Logic helps modernize security operations Sign up for a free trial of Sumo Logic

of Sumo Logic Contact the SYNNEX Sumo Logic team



About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic Inc. (Nasdaq: SUMO) is the pioneer in continuous intelligence, a new category of software, which enables organizations of all sizes to address the data challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. The Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform™ automates the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights within seconds. More than 2,100 customers around the world rely on Sumo Logic to build, run, and secure their modern applications and cloud infrastructures. Only Sumo Logic delivers its platform as a true, multi-tenant SaaS architecture, across multiple use-cases, enabling businesses to thrive in the Intelligence Economy. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com .

Sumo Logic is a trademark or registered trademark of Sumo Logic in the United States and in foreign countries. All other company and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Any information regarding offerings, updates, functionality, or other modifications, including release dates, is subject to change without notice. The development, release, and timing of any offering, update, functionality, or modification described herein remains at the sole discretion of Sumo Logic, and should not be relied upon in making a purchase decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific offerings, updates, functionalities, or modifications in the future.

About SYNNEX Corporation

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading provider of a comprehensive range of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry to a wide range of enterprises. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at www.synnexcorp.com .

SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo and all other SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of SYNNEX Corporation. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off. Other names and marks are the property of their respective owners.