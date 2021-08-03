BANC3's Space Systems Division Completes First Production Run of Advanced Radio Frequency Spectrum Monitoring Systems for Satellites

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BANC3, Inc., a rapidly growing defense technology contractor, today announces it has successfully completed the first production run of advanced radio frequency (R.F.) spectrum monitoring systems, which includes hardware and software for the Next Generation Radio Frequency Detection Collection System (RFDCS), providing RF spectrum awareness in support of payload satellite launch operations at U.S. sites.



This new cutting-edge RF receiver system monitors 10 MHz to 18 GHz with 100% coverage instantaneously and continuously. The RF system and direction finding (DF) system work without user supervision to identify and measure R.F. signals and their arrival directions, alerting the operator when signals of interest are intercepted, all of which are instrumental for ensuring the safe launch of satellites without interference from adversaries.

A client-server software application, including an intuitive Windows graphical user interface, provides signal processing, diagnostics, built-in-test, signal of interest alarms, and automated data logging. BANC3's innovative digital receiver system employs a hybrid architecture that provides both spectral analysis and time-domain analysis in parallel. The system includes test and calibration software to support system maintenance activities during long-term deployments.

Fred Ilsemann, Vice President of research and development at BANC3, elaborated on future plans for the technology: "With the first phase of production successfully completed, BANC3 is hard at work to expand the capabilities of the system by expanding the frequency range to 50 GHz. We look forward to starting the next phase of system production in 2022."

The production run included ten R.F. systems and four D.F. systems. All the production work and acceptance tests were performed in-house at BANC3's headquarters in Princeton, New Jersey.

"Our Space Systems division, a key player in R.F. spectrum monitoring, is proud to be supporting the next-generation RFDCS to support payload launch operations in the U.S. With BANC3's sophisticated labs, equipment, and hardware/software capabilities in place, we are prepared to speed-up deployment of next-generation R.F. systems products," said Babu Cherukuri, CEO of BANC3.

In addition to R.F. systems products, BANC3's expertise further includes augmented reality (AR) smart glasses and applications and unmanned systems technology. For more information on BANC3's offerings, visit http://www.banc3.com/.

About BANC3

BANC3, Inc. ("BANC3"), established in 2000, provides command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) information technology (I.T.) solutions to the United States Department of Defense (DoD). BANC3 has developed and provided robust product solutions to various mission complex customers such as U.S Space Force, Navy, Airforce, NRO, and Army, etc.

By delivering cutting-edge technologies and solutions, BANC3 aims to help the United States Defense and government realize the benefits of technology, ultimately enabling them to fulfill their mission objectives and achieve business outcomes. Its unique combination of technically adept and security-cleared employees, multiple long-term Prime ID/IQ Contracts with billion-dollar ceilings, and products and services has positioned BANC3 to have sustainable and accelerated growth.

Contact Us - Corporate Communications:

Email: marketing@banc3.com

Phone: (609)759-1919

Media Contact

Elsa Anschuetz

Uproar PR for BANC3

eanschuetz@uproarpr.com

321.236.0102 x233