Euronet Worldwide, Inc. Announces Its North America 2021 ENGAGE Payments Solutions and Innovations Conference

LEAWOOD, Kan., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT), a leading global financial technology solutions and payments provider, announced today the details for its North America 2021 ENGAGE Payments Solutions and Innovations Conference, an event for technology and business leaders who are driving modernization and digital transformation strategies at fintechs, retailers and financial institutions.



The two-day ENGAGE conference will be held in New York City at the Marriott Marquis on Oct. 4-5, 2021.

Conference speakers include Tim Winston, Senior Assurance Consultant, Amazon Web Services, who will address the security and industry compliance standards required when utilizing cloud services to improve agility and global reach. Additionally, Aser Blanco, Head of Americas, Google Cloud Financial Services, will address best practices for leveraging the cloud for financial services.

Other noted speakers and highlights include:

Greg Orme, programme director at the London Business School and globally acclaimed speaker and author, will present on how to redefine leadership skills to succeed in an increasingly fast-paced world. "This is a 'must attend' conference whether you're a fintech or large bank because the way payments are being switched and processed around the world is changing at an accelerating pace," Orme said. "To stay ahead of the disruption, you need to know about the most innovative technology available. Come and see what's happening at the cutting edge – you'll be glad you did.”

Dr. Martin Brückner, Euronet Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, will present on the implementation of seamless connections to real time payments networks and other innovations provided by Euronet’s REN payments technology.

Forrester Research will provide insight into how evolving consumer expectations are driving the need for real time payments globally and explain the challenges financial institutions must overcome to become an efficient participant in real time payments networks.

Expert discussion panels with leaders from the financial and payments industries will cover innovation journeys in their organizations, the power of data to engage customers and build loyalty and other critical issues facing businesses today.

There is no registration fee to attend the conference. However, space is limited and must be reserved. Prospective attendees can visit the Euronet Software Solutions website at https://www.euronetsoftware.com/engage-nyc-2021/ to register, read the full conference agenda and book accommodations under the hotel’s conference group rates.

About Euronet Worldwide, Inc.

Euronet Worldwide is an industry leader in processing secure electronic financial transactions. The Company offers payment and transaction processing solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers and individual consumers. These services include comprehensive ATM, POS and card outsourcing services, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions, cash-based and online-initiated consumer-to-consumer and business-to-business money transfer services, and electronic distribution of digital media and prepaid mobile phone time.

Euronet's global payment network is extensive - including 46,246 owned and operated ATMs, approximately 375,000 EFT POS terminals and a growing portfolio of outsourced debit and credit card services which are under management in 61 countries; card software solutions; a prepaid processing network of approximately 748,000 POS terminals at approximately 333,000 retailer locations in 60 countries; and a global money transfer network of approximately 490,000 locations serving 160 countries. With corporate headquarters in Leawood, Kansas, USA, and 66 worldwide offices, Euronet serves clients in approximately 175 countries. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.euronetworldwide.com.