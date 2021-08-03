Grip Security Named Finalist for Top 10 Cybersecurity Startups for 2021 by Cyber Defense Magazine

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLACK HAT USA 2021 CONFERENCE – Grip Security , the cybersecurity industry’s leading provider of SaaS Security, today announced that it has been named a Finalist for the Top 10 Cybersecurity Startups for 2021 at the Black Unicorn Awards for 2021 which take place each year during the Black Hat USA conference.



Grip Security competed against many of the industry’s leading cybersecurity startups for this prestigious award. Grip Security became aware of the uncertainty organizations had in their safety due to the minimal number of innovations that have been released over the last few years. In order to redirect organizations’ confidence in security teams, Grip Security has developed a new solution, one that outstands the rest. By offering the industry’s most thorough and extensive SaaS security solution, Grip Security enables organizations to discover and secure all SaaS applications with no exceptions, from any device and any location.

“We’re pleased to name Grip Security as a Finalist for the Top 10 Cybersecurity Startups for 2021 among a small, elite group of startups in our third annual Black Unicorn awards,” said Judges Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of www.allegiscyber.com , David DeWalt of www.nightdragon.com , Dr. Peter Stephenson of Cyber Defense Labs and Gary Miliefsky of www.cyberdefensemediagroup.com .

“We are thrilled to be named a Finalist for the Top 10 Cybersecurity Startups for 2021,” said Lior Yaari, CEO and co-founder of Grip Security. “Grip was founded to bring much-needed innovation to SaaS security and our team is continuously working towards a clearer and more secure future.”

About Grip Security

Grip Security , the pioneer in SaaS security, brings the industry’s most comprehensive visibility across an enterprise’s entire SaaS portfolio – known or unknown for SaaS applications, users, and their interactions – with extreme accuracy and deployment in minutes. Armed with deep visibility, Grip’s enforceable endpoint-centric approach secures all SaaS application access regardless of device or location as well as maps data flows to apply security policies – including data loss prevention. Grip works as a standalone platform or complements any CASB deployment with nominal resourcing and no performance degradation so enterprises can get a grip on their SaaS security. For more information, visit grip.security .

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s 9th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Black Unicorn Awards for 2021 on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber and David DeWalt of NightDragon with much appreciation to emeritus judge Robert Herjavec of Herjavec Group. To see the complete list of finalists for the Black Unicorn Awards for 2021 please visit https://cyberdefenseawards.com/black-unicorn-awards-for-2021-the-winners/ .

