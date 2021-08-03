MOVO® Elevates Customer Experience Through Strategic Partnership with ENACOMM®

ENACOMM to provide MOVO intelligent IVR with advanced analytics and customization tools

TULSA, OK, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- MovoCash, Inc., a creator of ON-DEMAND Mobile Banking with End-to-End CONTACTLESS payments, all in one app, has chosen FinTech enablement company ENACOMM to deploy a modern customer self-service solution, including next-generation Interactive Voice Response (IVR). Through the strategic partnership, MOVO will integrate ENACOMM technologies to its fully patented financial service ecosystem.

MOVO empowers customers to instantly and securely deposit, mint, pay, receive, save, send, spend money and convert crypto to USD from their mobile phones, in real time. Via a self-contained ecosystem, MOVO delivers a comprehensive set of “digital cash” financial solutions on-demand, all in a contactless environment.

“The current banking industry is not inclusive, and the systems haven’t changed much in decades,” said Eric Solis, founder and CEO of MovoCash, Inc. “MOVO’s mission is to bring quality banking services to the masses—and excellent customer self-service is key to delivering on that goal. MOVO is happy to call ENACOMM our partner as we passionately build an industry-leading customer experience for our users.”

ENACOMM’s data-powered IVR solution responds to verbal customer requests with human-like understanding, unlike systems with limited verbiage or number-specific options in a standard menu. The technology uses customer intelligence to efficiently direct calls, personalization to help retain customers, and context preservation to offer fast, seamless self-service.

MOVO will also utilize ENACOMM’s Engage portal, which allows for quick and easy customization of the IVR system. ViA® (Virtual Interactive Analyst)—ENACOMM’s analytics tool that features real-time activity tracking, reporting, monitoring, and alerting—will enable MOVO to monitor usability feedback and IVR trends and continuously tune the IVR to ensure customer satisfaction.

“MOVO is one of the most innovative companies in the FinTech space, having developed a truly unique and secure mobile banking solution that’s revolutionizing payments,” commented ENACOMM Founder and CEO Michael Boukadakis. “ENACOMM is excited to support MOVO in its upward trajectory and looks forward to bringing additional technologies to MOVO’s ecosystem.”

To find out more about ENACOMM’s FinTech solutions, go to www.enacomm.net. To learn more about MovoCash, visit movo.cash.

About ENACOMM

ENACOMM is a FinTech provider of an open API digital gateway that supports open banking and enables financial services companies to innovate by overcoming the complexities of integrating to core, payments, and other digital platforms. Its affordable solutions modernize the customer experience (CX) for bank customers and credit union members, rivaling the customer service technologies offered by the biggest financial institutions with the deepest pockets. ENACOMM also provides tools and products to help track fraudsters, identify fraudulent activity across customer interaction channels, and prevent fraud.

Utilizing web, mobile, real-time alerts, SMS texts, email, voice, chatbots and other communication technology channels including digital voice assistants that enable Conversational Voice Banking, ENACOMM harnesses artificial intelligence, big data, biometrics and more to help organizations provide customers and members with a best-in-class, omnichannel self-service experience that is convenient, secure, and user-friendly. A frontrunner in self-service technologies including intelligent, personalized interactive voice response (IVR) for over three decades, the company’s customer base ranges from credit unions and community banks to the largest financial institutions in the United States. Offering financial institutions intelligent interactions and user authentication technologies as hosted services or on-demand through the “cloud,” ENACOMM was named a “Top 10 Retail Banking Solution Provider” by Banking CIO Outlook magazine. ENACOMM processes more than 1,000,000 customer interactions and automated data transactions every day.

For more information, go to www.enacomm.net and follow ENACOMM on Twitter (@ENACOMM) and LinkedIn.

About MovoCash

MovoCash, Inc. is a multi-operable financial technology company and creator of MOVO ON-DEMAND Mobile Banking app with End-to-End CONTACTLESS Payments. MOVO’s financial ecosystem offers world-class digital banking, payment and blockchain solutions, customer support, security, convenience, low fees, fast transactions, visibility into spending, in one app. To download, visit movo.cash/app. MOVO’s banking services are provided by Coastal Community Bank, Member FDIC, and all accounts are FDIC insured up to $250,000 per depositor. Download the MOVO App™ at the App Store or Google Play. For additional information, please visit movo.cash.

For more information, contact:

Lauren DuBois

(917) 573-2485

LaurenD@enacomm.net