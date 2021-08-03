Premier Performance Brand DEFY Launches New Alkaline Water in King Soopers; Hosts 3-Day Event with Terrell Davis

DENVER, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- DEFY, a leader in premium performance beverages and wellness products, today announces the launch of DEFY Water in more than 150 King Soopers stores throughout Colorado. DEFY Water is an ionized alkaline pH 9.5+ water infused with vital electrolytes and minerals such as calcium and magnesium that is optimized for premium taste and supercharged cellular hydration. It is a great-tasting purified water that is free from impurities like bisphenol A, MTBE, hormones, chlorines, and other common hazards and contaminants.



DEFY is celebrating this launch with three days of events at King Soopers stores around Denver. From 4-6 p.m. on August 3, 4, and 5, shoppers can join DEFY for music, raffles, and prizes sponsored by local Denver radio stations 92.5 FM Altitude Sports Radio and 104.3 FM iHeart Radio.

These events will take place at the following locations:

● August 3: 2750 S Colorado Blvd

● August 4: 10406 E. Martin Luther King

● August 5: 4600 Leetsdale Dr

Terrell Davis, Co-Founder of DEFY, Pro Football Hall of Famer, and former Denver Bronco, will be at the event promoting DEFY’s new product as well as the company’s long-running value-driven initiatives. Attendees can purchase a bottle of DEFY’s new ionized alkaline water at King Soopers during the events and gain the opportunity to take a picture with Terrell Davis.

“Denver will always have a special place in our hearts because it is where the magic of DEFY began and it is where my team is based,'' said DEFY Co-Founder Terrell Davis. “We are excited to host this fun event for our local customers as well as tell them more about our mission and local charitable actions in Denver and throughout the nation.”

DEFY is a Black, woman, and veteran-owned and operated company dedicated to giving back to non-profit organizations serving vulnerable communities. The Company follows a ‘donation per purchase’ model wherein a portion of the proceeds from every bottle of DEFY Water sold will benefit the Center for African American Health (CAA Health), the National Association of Women Business Owners, and Disabled American Veterans.

“We are putting our values at the center of this launch with King Soopers and every entity we partner with,” said Megan Bushell, CEO of DEFY. “King Soopers was selected by our team because it supports our commitment to non-performative social engagement and is well-respected by consumers throughout Colorado.”

To learn more about DEFY or find a King Soopers near you that carries DEFY Water, please visit DEFY at https://drinkdefy.com/.

About DEFY

DEFY is a Black-owned, woman-owned, and veteran-owned performance wellness company focused on helping athletes and active consumers reach their full potential with its DEFY Performance System: BOOST, HYDRATE, and RECOVER. Founded in 2019, DEFY became the world's first mainstream research-backed CBD brand built specifically for athletes looking for tools to aid rapid muscle fiber recovery and clear-headed, hyper-focused training. Since then, DEFY has expanded its offerings to include non-CBD performance beverages and has partnered with local and national non-profit organizations to donate a portion of its proceeds from every sale to underserved and minority communities.

From your early morning energy boost to the hydration you need to get through your afternoon to the rapid recovery tools that can help you prepare for tomorrow, DEFY offers products designed to support your whole day. Learn more at https://drinkdefy.com/.

About King Soopers

At King Soopers, a company of The Kroger Co., we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are 23,000 associates who serve customers daily through a seamless shopping experience throughout Colorado. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

