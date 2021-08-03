Micron’s New Crucial P5 Plus PCIe SSDs Unleash Gen4 Speed to Supercharge Consumer PC Performance

Key Benefits:



BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), today announced the immediate availability of Crucial P5 Plus PCIe SSDs as an expansion of its award-winning NVMe solid-state drive (SSD) portfolio to offer high-performance internal Gen4 storage options to consumers. By leveraging Micron’s first-to-market volume shipments of 176-layer NAND, Crucial P5 Plus SSDs enable lower power, higher speed, and denser storage solutions. Additionally, Micron’s advanced 176L 3D TLC NAND and innovative controller technology, yields up to 66% faster sequential write speeds and nearly double the sequential reads of prior generation Crucial SSDs3.

“With data intensive workloads on the rise, consumers increasingly demand high-performance storage solutions for their needs including engineering applications, video editing, content creation and gaming,” said Teresa Kelley, vice president and general manager of Micron’s Consumer Products Group. “By using our powerful, industry-leading 176-layer 3D NAND, coupled with the latest high-bandwidth storage interface, the P5 Plus Gen4 SSD makes lightning-fast computing storage accessible for a broad spectrum of consumers in the market.”

With read speeds up to 6600MB/s, Crucial P5 Plus SSDs also enable up to 67% faster random read and 40% faster random write performance over prior Crucial Gen3 SSDs4. Ideal for a new PCIe Gen4 PC build or a PCIe Gen3 system upgrade, the P5 Plus is compatible with both and has been tested on Intel and AMD platforms including the latest 11th Generation Intel® Core™ processors and AMD Ryzen 3000 PCIe 4.0 motherboards. Likewise, these new Crucial PCIe Gen4 SSDs are backward compatible for most Gen3 PC systems that support M.2 form factors5.

The new high-performance Crucial P5 Plus PCIe Gen4 SSD rounds out Crucial’s stellar internal and external SSD product offerings such as the MX500, BX500, P5, P2, X8 and X6. Additionally, all P5 Plus SSDs come with our Crucial Storage Executive management software for performance optimization, data security and firmware updates, as well as free cloning software to ensure easy installation right out of the box.

As Micron’s global consumer brand, Crucial is uniquely able to connect millions of customers to the innovation and technology that Micron has been perfecting for more than four decades. For 25 years, online tools like the Crucial System Scanner have made it easy for customers such as content professionals, gamers, PC enthusiasts and DIY system builders to find compatible memory (DRAM) and storage (SSD) products for more than 175,000 desktops, laptops, and workstations. Crucial products are available on crucial.com and worldwide from leading retail and e-tail stores, commercial resellers and system integrators, enhancing system performance and user productivity on every continent.

1 Typical I/O performance numbers as measured using CrystalDiskMark® with a queue depth of 128 and write cache enabled. Fresh out-of-box (FOB) state is assumed. For performance measurement purposes, the SSD may be restored to FOB state using the secure erase command. System variations will affect measured results. When installed in a Gen3 system, typical read/write speeds are 3300/2700MB/s.

2 Mean time to failure (MTTF) can be predicted based on component reliability data using the methods referenced in the Telcordia SR-332 reliability prediction procedures for electronic equipment and is validated in Reliability Demonstration Test (RDT).

3 Based on internal testing and comparison to Crucial’s prior-generation SSD, the Crucial P5 SSD with NVMe in similar capacities.

4 Based on internal testing and comparison to Crucial’s prior-generation SSD, the Crucial P5 SSD with NVMe in similar capacities.

5 Check your system compatibility at www.crucial.com by utilizing our online Crucial System Scanner or System Advisor compatibility tools.