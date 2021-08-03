Clover Health Launches in Florida in Partnership with ValueH

ValueH’s ACO network will build the foundation of Clover’s provider growth in the state



Partnership will bring providers onto the Clover Assistant Platform to increase value to fee-for-service Medicare Beneficiaries

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) (“Clover”), an innovative technology company committed to improving health equity for America’s underserved seniors, announced a strategic partnership with ValueH , a leading member organization focused on Value-Based Care. Through the arrangement, ValueH will support Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) and Management Services Organizations (MSOs) participating in Clover’s Direct Contracting Entity beginning in 2022.

Clover’s DCE will enable providers to manage the care of their Original Medicare patients with the Clover Assistant. The Clover Assistant is a clinical software tool used by doctors at the point of care to provide them with data-driven, personalized recommendations to improve how they care for their patients. Participating providers can benefit from:

Unified, Actionable Data : access lab results, prescription lists, and previous diagnoses, including those from other clinicians

: access lab results, prescription lists, and previous diagnoses, including those from other clinicians Personalized Care Plans : receive and share new information at each patient visit and have access to clinical decision support

: receive and share new information at each patient visit and have access to clinical decision support Simple, Fast Reimbursement: receive the Clover Assistant reimbursement within seven days for each patient seen with the Clover Assistant



“We are excited to partner with ValueH to help support our efforts to increase the quality of care delivered to patients while simultaneously lowering medical costs,” said Kevin Murphy, Executive Director of Clover Health Partners. “We believe Direct Contracting has the potential to increase the growth of value-based models, specifically for the Medicare population.”

“The team at ValueH has deep experience with value-based care, best practices, and enablement services that they share with Florida accountable care organizations and managed care organization leaders,” said Kelly Conroy, Chief Executive Officer of ValueH. “Our partnership with Clover allows us to continue to champion independent practices while enhancing each entity’s ability to make measurable improvements in care.”

Clover Health Partners has seen significant traction as a Direct Contracting Entity since it began participating in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ Global and Professional Direct Contracting Model. As of April 1, 2021, it had contracted with approximately 1,800 individual providers across eight states and had over 65,000 claims aligned beneficiaries.

About Clover Health

Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) is a next-generation risk-bearing organization aiming to achieve health equity for all Americans. While our mission is to improve every life, we particularly focus on seniors who have historically lacked access to affordable high quality healthcare.

We aim to provide great care, in a sustainable way, by having a business model built around improving medical outcomes while lowering avoidable costs. We do this while taking a holistic approach to understanding the health needs and social risk factors of those under our care. This strategy is underpinned by the company’s proprietary software platform, the Clover Assistant, which is designed to aggregate patient data from across the health ecosystem to support clinical decision-making by providing physicians with real-time, personalized recommendations at the point of care.

Making care more accessible is at the heart of our business, and we believe patients should have the freedom to choose their doctors. We offer two models of care: affordable Medicare Advantage plans with extensive benefits; and care coordination for Original Medicare beneficiaries through Direct Contracting. For both programs, we provide primary care physicians with the Clover Assistant and also make comprehensive home-based care available via the Clover Home Care program.

With its corporate headquarters in Nashville, Clover’s workforce is distributed around the U.S. and also includes a team of world-class technologists based in Hong Kong. The company manages care for Medicare beneficiaries in eleven states, including Arizona, Georgia, Kansas, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Vermont.

About ValueH

The ValueH Network is an ecosystem of the best providers in the State of Florida. It is made up of Accountable Care Organization Providers and Clinically Integrated Network Providers that rank at the top in their Quality and Cost metrics. VALUEH aggregates the best and uses that to negotiate contracts that result in maximum income while managing risk on its partners’ behalf. Visit www.ValueH.com to learn more.

Press Contact:

Andrew Still-Baxter

press@cloverhealth.com