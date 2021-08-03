Corporate Travel Leader Deem Expands Further Into Canada With Elite Travel Management Partnership

Oakland, Calif., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deem, a leading mobile and cloud technology provider for the corporate travel industry, today announced its new partnership with travel management company (TMC) Elite Travel Management. Based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Elite Travel provides elevated business travel to midsize enterprise customers.

“In a post-pandemic world, many people will need a little extra support in returning to travel,” said Deem President David Grace. “We’re proud to partner with companies like Elite Travel Management that are as committed to the customer experience as we are.”

The user interface of the Etta platform and Deem’s customer-first approach ensure product adoption among Elite Travel clients because it’s more functional than previous business travel applications.

“The Etta app allows people to book on the go, and to function in the same way I do — opening my iPhone more than my computer,” said Elite Travel CEO Adam Danyleko. “It’s so easy and accessible that users don’t have an excuse not to use it.”

Additionally, Travel SafetyCheck, Deem’s award-winning duty of care feature built into the Etta software, has been fundamental in helping people feel safe and comfortable returning to business travel in a post-pandemic world.

“From car rentals to airlines, SafetyCheck will make travelers feel more at ease when returning to the road or to the skies for the first time,” said Danyleko.

See the Etta for iOS mobile app on the Apple App Store. The Etta app for Android is expected later this summer.

About Elite Travel Management

Headquartered in Calgary, Canada, by founders with roots in Alberta and across Western Canada, Elite Travel Management was built with the expectation to deliver world-class service and provide the best available platforms in the business travel market. “Elite” means that every business traveler and business travel coordinator is treated to an elite level of service each and every time.

Learn more about Elite Travel Management at www.elitetravelmanagement.ca.

About Deem

Deem is on a mission to transform travel. Starring Etta, its mobile-first, corporate travel booking and management platform, Deem offers employees everything they need to easily make the right travel decisions for themselves and their company. Deem’s travel technology plugs into major travel agencies and expense solution providers, empowering more corporate customers and the world’s largest travel management companies.

Deem is a wholly owned and independently run subsidiary of Enterprise Holdings. The company is headquartered in Oakland, California, with offices in Dublin, Ireland and Bangalore, India. Learn more at Deem.com.

