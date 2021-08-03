ISA Cybersecurity and Proofpoint join forces to deliver email “security-as-a-service”

TORONTO, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISA Cybersecurity today announced that it is now delivering Proofpoint’s industry-leading secure email solutions as a managed service offering. A first in the Canadian marketplace, this partnership will bring affordable, best-in-class email security solutions to companies of all sizes, right across the country.



ISA Cybersecurity’s enterprise-grade and field-proven cloud security services and Proofpoint’s best-in-class email security and protection solutions address the growing dangers of email-based cyber threats: Proofpoint’s 2021 State of the Phish report reveals that 57% of respondents said their organization dealt with a successful phishing attack in 2020, and more than 75% of organizations said they faced broad-based phishing attacks.

The partnership will help protect people on every channel, including email, web, cloud, social media and mobile messaging. The managed services platform will provide the ability to control, secure and monitor inbound and outbound messages, and will deliver extended threat prevention capabilities – in real time – giving customers increased visibility and comprehensive protection against today’s advanced threats.

The announcement is an extension of an already strong relationship. ISA Cybersecurity was named Proofpoint’s Fastest-growing Canadian Regional Partner of 2020 earlier this year, and is recognized as a Proofpoint “Trusted Partner”, confirming ISA Cybersecurity’s reputation of success in working with customers on their Proofpoint implementations.

“Proofpoint is a perfect fit for us. We have years of experience working together to deliver Proofpoint’s cloud-based DLP and email protection solutions for our customers. This new managed services partnership will put advanced email security within the reach of even more Canadian public and private sector organizations,” said Kevin Dawson, President and CEO, ISA Cybersecurity.

“We are excited to join ISA Cybersecurity’s impressive roster of managed service offerings. ISA Cybersecurity has shown strong commitment and expertise with Proofpoint products, and is the first Proofpoint partner in Canada to offer this type of service. This partnership will make it even faster and easier for companies to protect themselves against the scourge of phishing and other email-based threats,” said Joe Sykora, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Channel and Partners, Proofpoint.

To learn more about the new service offering, contact ISA Cybersecurity today. To learn more about our partnership, visit our partner page https://www.isacybersecurity.com/proofpoint.

About ISA Cybersecurity

ISA Cybersecurity is Canada’s leading cybersecurity-focused company, with nearly three decades of experience providing customers with advisory and technical services on complex and evolving issues related to cybersecurity. Their vision is to help create a world in which everyone is safe from cyber threats. They are recognized by IDC MarketScape as a Major Player in Canadian Security Services, with offices in Toronto, Ottawa, and Calgary, and operating multiple 24/7/365, SOC 2 Type 2 security operations centres. ISA Cybersecurity delivers cybersecurity services and people you can trust. Learn more at www.isacybersecurity.com.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT) is a leading cybersecurity and compliance company that protects organizations’ greatest assets and biggest risks: their people. With an integrated suite of cloudbased solutions, Proofpoint helps companies around the world stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyber attacks. Leading organizations of all sizes, including more than half of the Fortune 1000, rely on Proofpoint for people-centric security and compliance solutions that mitigate their most critical risks across email, the cloud, social media, and the web. More information is available at www.proofpoint.com.



Media Contact:

Lindsay Ringuette

Director, Marketing

lindsay.ringuette@e-isa.com

(647) 571-9026

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b122edfb-3982-4255-92ec-76f69f96c3e9.