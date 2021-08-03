Delphix Appoints Recognized Security Leader as Chief Trust & Security Officer, VP of Engineering

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delphix , the industry leading data company for DevOps, today announced the appointment of Pritesh Parekh as its Chief Trust & Security Officer, and VP of Engineering. Based in Silicon Valley, Parekh will be responsible for DevOps, trust, security, and QA in engineering.



“Ransomware is top of mind for every CXO today, and Pritesh has been a leading innovator at the forefront of cybersecurity. His experience scaling product engineering teams, enterprise cloud security, and compliance will be a huge asset as we continue to pioneer data for DevOps,” said Marc Aronson, SVP of Engineering at Delphix.

Parekh brings nearly two decades of experience building enterprise security programs and more than a decade of experience leading security for cloud platforms. A recognized thought leader in security and privacy, his areas of expertise include cloud security, IoT security, DevSecOps, compliance, security architecture, and risk management.

He was most recently the Chief Trust & Security Officer, VP of Engineering at Virtustream, a Dell Technologies business. At Virtustream, he led engineering and service delivery for Trust products, and led security, compliance, and privacy for all of Virtustream. Prior to that, he led worldwide security and compliance for Zuora and ServiceNow. Parekh was named North America Information Security Executive of the Year in 2017 by Tech Exec Networks (T.E.N.) in the Financial Services category.

“Data is the last frontier for DevOps. At a time when ransomware attacks are rampant and threatening national security, Delphix’s game-changing technology enables companies to resume services quickly with minimal data loss,” said Parekh. “I’m excited to join the Delphix leadership team to help companies solve the tradeoff between data security and fast development.”

Parekh becomes the latest in a series of impressive appointments for Delphix, following the news that HashiCorp CEO, David McJannett, has joined its Board of Directors , Tammi Warfield joined as SVP of Customer Success , and Steve Barrett joined as SVP of International Operations .

Earlier this year, the company announced the availability of the Delphix Data Vault , which leverages the power of DevOps to solve the ransomware challenge. It also announced the availability of a new integration with Salesforce that allowed companies to unlock the strategic value of Salesforce® data while maintaining compliance with data privacy regulations.

