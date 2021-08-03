GoodRx Savings Increase Pharmacy Visits and Customer Loyalty For Retailers

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodRx , Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX), America’s leading resource for healthcare savings, today shared the results of a recent consumer survey showing the company’s impact on pharmacy retailers. Findings indicate that GoodRx helps pharmacies boost sales by driving in-store foot traffic, improving customer loyalty, and increasing medication affordability and access for their customers.



GoodRx offers discounts at pharmacies across the country, including major chains like Albertsons, CVS, Costco, Kroger, Rite Aid, Walmart and Walgreens, to help consumers save money on the prescriptions they need. For those looking for even greater discounts, GoodRx offers a subscription savings program, GoodRx Gold , which provides savings of up to 90% off the pharmacy retail (or usual and customary) price on prescription drugs at participating pharmacies nationwide.

GoodRx recently surveyed over 4,000 users of GoodRx coupons and GoodRx Gold and found that these users reported the following, which could benefit pharmacy retailers:

Increase medication affordability and adherence for customers: Prior to using GoodRx, only 23% of consumers surveyed could afford all of their prescriptions, while after using GoodRx, that number skyrocketed to 81% of consumers surveyed being able to afford all of their medication. Medication affordability can help pharmacies reduce “walk away” patients and prescriptions abandoned at the counter due to high cost, and increase medication adherence for their customers.

“Our mission has always been to provide Americans with access to affordable healthcare and we continue to work with partners across the healthcare ecosystem to drive down medication costs,” said Bansi Nagji, President of Healthcare at GoodRx. “By offering discounts at nearly every major retail pharmacy in the U.S., we ensure their customers can afford their prescriptions and, in turn, help the retailers improve customer loyalty, increase foot traffic and ensure a positive experience at the pharmacy counter.”

About GoodRx

GoodRx helps Americans get the healthcare they need at a price they can afford. As America’s leading resource for healthcare savings, GoodRx connects consumers with affordable and convenient prescriptions and medical care, including telehealth, mail order prescriptions, doctor visits, and lab tests. We have helped Americans save over $30 billion since 2011 and are one of the most downloaded medical apps over the past decade.

