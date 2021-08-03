Lincoln Property Company and Cadillac Fairview Acquire The Pullman, 13-Story Apartment Tower Bordering Denver’s Union Station

DENVER, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Property Company, alongside partner Cadillac Fairview, closed on the purchase of The Pullman, on Monday, July 26, 2021. The 13-story boutique residential and retail community is located at 1959 Wewatta St. in Denver’s Union Station neighborhood.



The purchase of The Pullman is the second existing asset acquisition from the $800M and growing U.S. multifamily fund co-sponsored by Lincoln Property Company Residential and Cadillac Fairview.

The Pullman, whose name was inspired by the Pullman train car, sits alongside Denver’s Union Station, highlighting its transit-oriented location. The luxury building is only a three-minute walk to Whole Foods and King Soopers and provides immediate access to coffee shops, restaurants, nightlife, parks, trails, Coors Field, and major employers.

“The Pullman’s location is perfect, everything residents need is within a couple of blocks,” said Jeff Courtwright, Lincoln Property Company’s EVP for the Southwest region. “The Denver market has seen substantial rent growth as people continue to move to Colorado from out of state. We look forward to adding The Pullman to the Lincoln portfolio.”

Built in 2020, The Pullman is 168 units and a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom residences, in addition to two-story penthouses. Units range from 819 to 3,784 square feet. The property also includes 2,895 square feet of ground-floor retail space, plus above- and below-ground structured parking.

The rooftop features a heated pool and spa with towel service, with views directly into Coors Field to watch a Rockies game, alongside a massive outdoor kitchen and dining lounge. Other community amenities include a fitness center with Pelotons and yoga studio, billiards lounge with wet bar, pet spa, private clubroom, coffee and herbal tea bar, refrigerated and non-refrigerated package lockers, tech lounge, concierge services, as well as a reservable guest suite, board room and personal office space.

Residence interiors include high-end finishes such as KitchenAid gas cooktops with griddles, custom wood cabinetry, quartz countertops, herringbone tile backsplash, beverage bars complete with wine fridges, built-in wall ovens, powder room bathrooms, laundry rooms with cabinet storage, frameless shower enclosures, and tech features such as Lutron lighting control and USB electric outlets.

About Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln Property Company was founded in 1965 by Mack Pogue as a builder and operator of high-quality residential communities. Headquartered in Dallas, Lincoln focuses on real estate investment, construction and development, in addition to property management. In 2019, Lincoln Property Company’s residential division formed a strategic partnership with Cadillac Fairview (CF), a globally focused owner, operator, investor, and developer of best-in-class retail, office, residential, industrial and mixed-use assets. Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, CF manages in excess of $36 billion of assets across the Americas, Asia, and the United Kingdom, with further expansion planned into Europe. Lincoln is currently the second largest multifamily manager in the United States with more than 210,000 units under management. For more information about Lincoln Property Company, please visit www.lincolnapts.com/business-services.

