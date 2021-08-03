Digital Twin Consortium Unveils Maturity Model for Real Estate and Construction Industry

BOSTON, MA, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Twin Consortium® announced the Infrastructure Digital Twin Maturity: A Model for Measuring Progress whitepaper to guide infrastructure stakeholders as they incorporate digital twins in their projects. The paper outlines a five-stage process they can follow based on their organization’s digital twin maturity level.

“Real estate owners are recognizing the importance of digital transformation of their processes and digital twin adoption is on the rise. In order to measure progress, business leaders need to know where they are and where they are going,” said John Turner, VP, Innovative Solutions, Gafcon, and one of the authors of the document. “This maturity model is a lifecycle map and an approach for incorporating digital twins that work for infrastructure projects. Digital twin adoption is a marathon, not a sprint and the maturity model provides a long spectrum for leaders to measure their progress.”

“A maturity model defines the best path to business benefit,” said Salla Eckhardt, Director, Transformation Services, Microsoft, and one of the authors of the document. "The model will help organizations measure the level of maturity they need for successful digital twin deployments."

The whitepaper outlines five digital twin maturity levels for anyone involved in managing a digital building throughout its lifecycle. Digital twin maturity levels include:

Dinosaur : Laggards who resist using digital twins and digitizing legacy projects.

Average : Includes stakeholders who observe digital twins passively. They are the first to automate to eliminate conflicts in the field, but they operate in siloes.

Leader : These active observers of digital twins recognize the benefit of data sharing, but they often do not involve business owners in the process.

Evangelist : Sees the benefit of digital twins, defines active digital twin prototypes, and defines data sharing between point solutions.

Pioneer: Actively adopts digital twins across the organization and eventually the supply chain.

The paper advises business owners to manage projects across five dimensions that apply to infrastructure projects and consider participants' digital twin maturity levels. Dimensions include:

Organizational structure to define the participants in a digital building lifecycle and their interactions

Organizational performance to incorporate process, results, and predictive metrics into KPIs and dashboards

Use and enhancement of the digital thread to support organizational structure and enable digital transactions

Integration of business functions, including additions to the digital thread in terms of scope, cost, schedule, assets, sustainability, risk, and supporting functions

Use of catalog and repeatable design and construction elements

Digital Twin Consortium is working on additional projects to enable infrastructure stakeholders to measure and monitor maturity levels. These include a questionnaire with a scoring matrix, use cases to help them understand context, and guides to help improve digital twin maturity levels.

Digital Twin Consortium is working on additional projects to enable infrastructure stakeholders to measure and monitor maturity levels. These include a questionnaire with a scoring matrix, use cases to help them understand context, and guides to help improve digital twin maturity levels.

