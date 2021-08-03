MMIT Announces Sixth-Annual Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice Awards

Yardley, PA, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Managed Markets Insight & Technology (MMIT), the trusted go-to-market partner solely focused on solving the “what and why” of market access—so that patients don’t face delays when trying to access lifesaving drugs—has announced the finalists of the sixth-annual Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice Awards—based on patient satisfaction survey results from the previous year.

Each year, MMIT recognizes specialty pharmacies that provide best-in-class customer satisfaction and overall patient care within four categories: Payer/PBM, Hospital and Health System, Independent and Retail. The finalists and winners are calculated based on the highest average Net Promoter Score (NPS) from the Zitter Insights Specialty Pharmacy Patient Satisfaction Survey, which provides clients with data they can trust to help them improve patient satisfaction and increase scripts. NPS is a well-established research method that measures customer satisfaction.

“We’re thrilled to once again recognize those who are leading the pack in the specialty pharmacy industry,” said MMIT CEO Mike Gallup. “2020 was a challenging year, but these organizations demonstrated an unwavering commitment to their patients. Congratulations to all of the finalists.”

The finalists include:

Hospital & Health System Specialty Pharmacy:

Parkview Health

Summa Health

Vanderbilt Health

Independent Specialty Pharmacy:

PANTHERx

Parkway Specialty Pharmacy

Senderra Specialty Pharmacy

Payer/PBM Specialty Pharmacy:

AcariaHealth

Humana

US Specialty

Retail Specialty Pharmacy:

H-E-B

Publix

Sam’s Club

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony hosted by MMIT at the Asembia Specialty Pharmacy Summit, held Oct. 26-29 in Las Vegas.

About MMIT:

For nearly two decades MMIT has been solely focused on solving the “what and why” of market access, and has been a trusted, go-to-market partner. We believe that patients who need lifesaving treatments shouldn’t face delays because accessing drugs can be confusing. As the leading provider of market access data, analytics and insights, our expert teams of pharmacists, data specialists and market researchers provide clarity and confidence so that our clients can make better decisions.

Divisions of MMIT include AIS Health, creator of the Directory of Health Plans and leading healthcare publications; Zitter Health Insights, provider of market access insights and solutions for specialty drugs; RJ Health, the market leader in pricing and coding solutions for infusion drugs covered under the medical benefit, and The Dedham Group, the preeminent U.S. market access oncology and specialty therapeutics consultancy. For more information about MMIT, visit mmitnetwork.com and follow us on LinkedIn.