Pure Harvest to Supply CBD, Health and Wellness Products to Doc.U.Care, Inc.

Agreement Allows Pure Harvest to Sell CBD Products to Individuals Under Self-Insured Corporate Health and Wellness Plans

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTCQB: PHCG), a vertically integrated consumer products holding company focused on cutting edge plant-based nutraceuticals, recreational cannabis, hemp-derived health and wellness products and emerging industries, has signed an agreement to supply CBD products to individuals covered under self-insured corporate health and wellness plans through Third-Party Administrators.

Pure Harvest has entered into an assignment agreement with Doc.U.Care, Inc. under which Pure Harvest will be the exclusive provider of CBD, hemp, cannabis, cannabinoids, fungi, nutraceuticals, and other plant-based health and wellness products, on behalf of Doc.U.Care to patients within a network of Third-Party Administrators (“TPAs”) for self-insured corporate health and wellness plans. Doc.U.Care and the TPA’s national patient network currently consists of 550,000 employees and their families with the opportunity to provide healthcare services to an additional 2,200,000 employees on or before the 4th quarter of 2022.

“This agreement is an incredible opportunity for Pure Harvest,” said Matthew Gregarek, CEO of Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. “We believe our portfolio of hemp and CBD products and brands are perfectly suited to be included in this healthcare plan and this arrangement has the potential to transform the healthcare industry. As the medical community becomes more familiar with hemp and CBD products, I am confident that more self-insured companies and other insurance plans will look to hemp/CBD as a part of the potential preventative care regimen.”

Under the terms of the Agreement, individuals covered by these corporate self-insured plans and their families will have the ability to order CBD and other cannabis products through their insurance network. Pure Harvest will supply these products and brands to the patients and then bill the TPAs’ self-insured companies directly. This arrangement recognizes the ability of hemp and CBD products to support and supplement a comprehensive health and wellness plan that is covered by Employers.

“Partnering with Pure Harvest is a perfect way to provide plant-based health and wellness products to hundreds of thousands of patients and revolutionize the way these products are perceived within the industry and minority communities,” said Theodore Holloway, CEO of Doc.U.Care. “I am confident that this is the next revolution in health and wellness, and we are thrilled to be in such an excellent position thanks to Pure Harvest.”

Doc.U.Care is an African American-owned healthcare development company that partners with global healthcare leaders, TPAs, and providers to address the disruptive forces impacting the healthcare industry. To address the impending legalization of cannabis and the introduction of other plant-based health and wellness products to the market, Doc.U.Care has contracted with Pure Harvest to explore the potential of plant based preventative products as an alternative to conventional medicine and to revolutionize how self-insured and insurance companies interact with patients.

“We are extremely excited to partner with Pure Harvest to offer CBD and plant-based wellness products to our network, our groups, and minority communities,” said NFL Veteran Karlos Dansby, President of Doc.U.Care. “As a disruptive force within the insurance and healthcare industry, we are constantly looking for new ways to support the health and wellness of the people in our network and communities of color. We believe that incorporating CBD and other wellness products into a health and wellness regime is an excellent way to integrate and educate preventative healthcare solutions into peoples’ daily lives.”

About Pure Harvest Corporate Group

Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTCQB: PHCG) is a vertically integrated consumer products holding company, focused on cutting edge plant-based nutraceuticals, recreational cannabis, hemp-derived health and wellness products and emerging industries. The PHCG team is committed to formulating, manufacturing, and distributing high-quality cannabis and hemp derived cannabinoid consumer products in markets where it is legal to do so. The Company has developed numerous retail brands and product lines that are currently available for purchase in select markets. Pure Harvest intends to grow its hemp derived cannabinoids, marijuana, and research and development operations and expand globally as the laws regarding cannabis are reviewed and rewritten to repeal their prohibition.

Additionally, the Company may from time to time disclose public material events via its website at http://www.PureHarvestGroup.com or its social media accounts at the following locations:

https://www.facebook.com/pureharvestgroup

https://www.linkedin.com/company/49645278/admin/

About Doc.U.Care, Inc.

Doc.U.Care is the first Black-owned global healthcare development company that consists of health care businesses, medical professionals, organizations, land development specialists, and ancillary healthcare workers who provide medical care to those in need. Doc.U.Care develops partnerships and alliances that can more effectively integrate patient care pathways through encouraging more coordinated delivery of care. Doc.U.Care’s health care development services and network serve patients, families, communities, and underserved populations around the world within a network of Third-Party Administrators (“TPAs”). TPAs are businesses that deliver various administrative services on behalf of self-insured companies and insurance plans by coordinating healthcare solutions for employees, employers, and healthcare providers. Their offering to employers is the assurance of a fixed cost for employee health and wellness benefits and programs. For more information visit: https://docucareinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933, are subject to Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbors created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Future events and results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.

