Aunalytics to Showcase Daybreak for Financial Services at August Industry Events Attended by Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, and Tennessee Bankers

Leading Data Platform Provider Will Demonstrate Its Advanced Analytics Solution Designed to Help Community and Midsize Banks Compete Against National Financial Institutions

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aunalytics , a leading data platform company delivering Insights-as-a-Service for enterprise businesses, will feature its advanced analytics solution for midsize and community banks at four industry events attended by bankers from Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, and Tennessee in August. Aunalytics Daybreak™ for Financial Services enables bankers to more effectively identify and deliver new services and solutions for their customers so they can better compete with large national banks.

Aunalytics will demonstrate Daybreak for Financial Services at:

Aunalytics’ Daybreak for Financial Services offers the ability to target, discover and offer the right services to the right people, at the right time. The solution empowers mid-market financial institutions with advanced analytics and valuable business insights to improve customer relationships, strategically deliver new products and services through data-driven campaigns, and increase competitive advantage with Aunalytics’ side-by-side digital transformation model.

Built from the ground up for midsize and community banks, Daybreak for Financial Services is a cloud-native data platform that enables users to focus on critical business outcomes. The solution seamlessly integrates and cleanses data for accuracy, ensures data governance, and employs artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) driven analytics to glean customer intelligence and timely actionable insights that drive strategic value.

“Massive amounts of siloed data are difficult to integrate and present a real challenge to midsize and community banks that want to get a better foothold against their larger counterparts,” said Rich Carlton, President, Aunalytics. “Daybreak for Financial Services mines transactional bank data every day to deliver timely insights, such as which product is a customer most likely to purchase next. This enables mid-market banks to more efficiently target and deliver new services and solutions for their customers so they can compete with national banks. We look forward to meeting with bankers from Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, and Tennessee, and demonstrating how Daybreak helps them anticipate customer needs to deliver the right products and services at the right time to gain a critical edge.”

About Aunalytics

Aunalytics is a data platform company delivering answers for your business. Aunalytics provides Insights-as-a-Service to answer enterprise and mid-sized companies’ most important IT and business questions. The Aunalytics® cloud-native data platform is built for universal data access, advanced analytics and AI while unifying disparate data silos into a single golden record of accurate, actionable business information. Its Daybreak™ industry intelligent data mart combined with the power of the Aunalytics data platform provides industry-specific data models with built-in queries and AI to ensure access to timely, accurate data and answers to critical business and IT questions. Through its side-by-side digital transformation model, Aunalytics provides on-demand scalable access to technology, data science, and AI experts to seamlessly transform customers’ businesses. To learn more contact us at +1 855-799-DATA or visit Aunalytics at http://www.aunalytics.com or on Twitter and LinkedIn .