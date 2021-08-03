NERD Focus™ Energy Drink Partners with Beasley Esports in Search to Create New Rocket League Esports Team

NERD Focus™ will sponsor the American Idol-styled search for the three next best Rocket League players in the game



FREEHOLD, N.J., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NERD Focus ™, the original “Think Drink”, has joined forces with Beasley Esports, owner of the Overwatch League’s Houston Outlaws, to continue their exciting search to find & sign the next Rocket League Championship Series team. The competition-style search to form their next team has never been done before – and NERD Focus™ is taking gamers along for the ride for the next qualifier round starting August 7th, 2021, with a LIVE broadcast to air for 8-hours on August 8th on the following twitch channel. Piggybacking off the already thriving and vibrant audience of Houston Outlaws fanatics, the new Houston-based Rocket League team paired with NERD’s heavy sales presence in Texas will bring the athletes a newfound focus.

Formulated with adaptogens and nootropics to boost memory, focus and increase energy, NERD Focus™ is the go-to beverage for gamers and athletes who want to perform at their highest level. The new partnership will be NERD’s first branch into the esports market, and Rocket League’s reach and demographic provide great positioning for the drink.

“In the fast-paced rush and excitement of esports, NERD Focus™ serves as a fitting beverage for the bustling industry. NERD’s sponsorship in the search for the next Rocket League team will help to increase brand awareness and hopefully fuel these players by giving them an extra boost and level of focus,” said Howard Davner, CEO of BevUSA, the parent company to NERD Focus™.

Currently, Rocket League is one of the top 3 video games played on college campuses nationwide, which seamlessly brings the NERD Focus™ brand full circle, with the original idea for the drink coming from a college student in medical school himself. The vitamin-infused energy beverage will be available for the team to drink during games, The NERD Focus™ logo will appear on players’ electric blue and lime green jerseys, and the sponsorship will be present the entire time during the season’s streaming on all platforms.

“It’s fantastic to see these Rocket League teams come together and compete for the chance to qualify for this new spot under Beasley Esports,” said Michael White, Beasley Esports’ Operations Director for the Houston Outlaws and General Manager for Beasley Rocket League. “With the extra energy and mental boost from our new sponsor NERD Focus™, I’m hoping to see some of these players leveling up and really bringing their A-game for the next round.”

The search for the next team celebrates the very best in Rocket League’s esports community, from amateur to professional players. After the next qualifying round over the weekend of August 7th, Beasley Esports will narrow down its selection to the Top 16 Teams followed by a Final Four Series of Best-of-X Sets, set to take place on August 21st and 22nd. The winning team, made up of 3 avid esports players, will be awarded a Team contract with Beasley Esports worth up to $15,000 per month and granted official entry into the Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) beginning in October. The upcoming qualifier and tournament series will be broadcast on PAX Arena’s Twitch , YouTube , Twitter , and Facebook as well as Beasley Esports Rocket League Twitch and YouTube.

For more information on NERD Focus™ or to purchase, visit: www.nerdfocus.com. For inquiries on sales and distribution, please email: sales@nerdfocus.com.

About NERD™:

In 2006, a student at the University of Texas at San Antonio on the path to med school witnessed his colleagues rely on highly caffeinated energy drinks with potentially dangerous ingredients to increase mental stamina and focus. With the help of his professors, they created a “Think Drink” and within weeks, had students lining up outside of his campus apartment to purchase his new drink – NERD Focus™. The brand became established and began selling on college campuses in Texas directly to students, building a grassroots network of distributors and fans. After creating a very loyal following at Texas universities and local retailers, Nerd Focus™ was acquired by Beverage USA to invest into scaling the beverage brand nationwide. For more information on NERD Focus™, visit: nerdfocus.com.

About Beasley Esports:

Beasley Esports is the newest division of Beasley Media Group, LLC and subsidiary of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc., which owns and operates 62 stations (46 FM and 16 AM) in 15 large and mid-size markets in the United States. As a company, Beasley Esports is committed to creating high-quality cross-platform content for consumers; catering to esports and video game fans and fanatics. Beasley Esports brands include the Overwatch League’s Houston Outlaws, CheckpointXP, CheckpointXP on Campus and it’s soon to be announced Rocket League team.