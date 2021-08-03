Global Charcoal-based Oral Care Market Size-Forecast to 2026

Brooklyn, New York, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Charcoal-based Oral Care Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 4.2% during the forecast period [2021 to 2026]. The surge in tooth diseases prevalence levels which could be improved by using charcoal-based dental hygiene products is also a key element fueling the market.







Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Charcoal-based Oral Care Market - Forecast to 2026”





Key Market Insights

Oral hygiene knowledge and understanding is one of the primary drivers to market development

Flavor-factor which adds to the medical benefits through organic ingredients and reduces the side effects of charcoal aids in the supremacy of the toothpaste segment.

The pores of activated charcoal are the primary rationale for its supremacy and its efficacy as a core ingredient in oral care products.

The online retail store's segment is foreseen to lead in the application segment because of the provision of multi-brand oral care products at reduced costs

The participation of some of the region's key players has aided in the supremacy of the North American region.

Hello Products LLC, Colgate-Palmolive, Terra & Co., Procter & Gamble (Crest and Oral B), Moon Oral Care, a Beach House Group Company, Dirt Don't Hurt, Cali White, Schmidt's Naturals, The Humble Co., LAGUNAMOO Beauty Ltd., Tom’s of Maine, My Magic Mud, Pro Teeth Whitening Co., MARLOWE., Viva Naturals, Curaprox, Davids Natural Toothpaste, Inc., One Living Earth, SUNATORIA, TWIN LOTUS, Active Wow, Carbon Coco, and SmiloShine, among others, are the key players in the market.





Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/charcoal-based-oral-care-market-3445





Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

Toothpaste

Toothbrush

Powder

Mouthwashes/Rinses

Floss

Others Strips Tablets



Ingredient Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

Activated Charcoal

Fluoride-based

Flouride-free

Others Hemp Oil Coconut Oil Tea Tree Oil Others



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Retail Pharmacies

Online Retail Stores

Convenience Stores

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA





Website: Global Market Estimates

