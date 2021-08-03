Deck Commerce to Support VOXX International Corporation’s E-Commerce Growth Initiatives

St. Louis, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deck Commerce – a leading provider of order management systems (OMS) for omnichannel commerce – is pleased to announce that is has been chosen by VOXX International Corporation (Nasdaq: VOXX) to power its e-commerce platforms via the Deck Commerce Order Management extension for Adobe Commerce. As a leading manufacturer and distributor of automotive and consumer technologies for the global markets, VOXX was looking for a powerful OMS to provide a future-proof, multi-brand infrastructure for their commerce stack.

With plans to grow volume across multiple sites, VOXX chose Deck Commerce based on its scalable reference architecture and ability to automatically process up to 98% of orders. Smart automation reduces human error and time spent on manual tasks, which will enable VOXX to improve the customer experience and enhance its operational efficiencies, while providing the Company with the ability to scale in the future.

To begin, Premium Audio Company (“PAC”), a wholly owned VOXX subsidiary, will deploy Deck Commerce OMS, as it has the highest volume of e-commerce transactions, with continued growth expected. Premium Audio Company is the owner of leading premium audio brands including Klipsch®, Jamo®, Energy®, Magat® and MacAudio™. The Company also distributes other leading brands including Onkyo, Integra, Pioneer, Pioneer Elite, Teac and Esoteric.

“Our current system, an ERP built for B2B operations, wasn’t going to work as we started seeing Black-Friday level volume more regularly on our direct-to-consumer sites,” said Dave Gans, Vice President Marketing and Ecommerce at Premium Audio Company. “The one-off orders we were manually managing with lower volume wasn’t sustainable.”

Premium Audio Company will use Deck Commerce inventory management, order orchestration, and transaction processing to automate workflows for standard orders, fraud review, automated returns, preorders, and backorders. Deck Commerce will also use prebuilt integrations and APIs to connect to other technology VOXX uses to create a customer-centric experience, including Adobe Commerce, Affirm deferred payment, Zendesk customer service portal, and others.

To ensure order management best practices are implemented, Deck Commerce will provide in-house services for OMS discovery, implementation, training, testing, and go-live support.

“We’re always inspired to see retailers selecting software help them curate the best experience for their customers,” said Deck Commerce Founder & CEO, Chris Deck. “We are thrilled to work alongside the VOXX team.”

To learn more visit deckcommerce.com/order-management-system

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX) has grown into a leader in Automotive Electronics and Consumer Electronics, with emerging Biometrics technology to capitalize on the increased need for advanced security. Over the past several decades, with a portfolio of approximately 35 trusted brands, VOXX has built market-leading positions in in-vehicle entertainment, automotive security, reception products, a number of premium audio market segments, and more. VOXX is a global company, with an extensive distribution network that includes power retailers, mass merchandisers, 12-volt specialists and many of the world's leading automotive manufacturers. For additional information, please visit our website at www.voxxintl.com.

About Deck Commerce

Deck Commerce is the leading order management system (OMS) for retailers like New Balance, NETGEAR, and Build-A-Bear. The highly flexible, feature-rich platform automates inventory, transactions, fulfillment, and return workflows – giving retailers the power and efficiency to grow globally and across channels. Deck Commerce OMS enables retailers to curate memorable experiences that turn every customer into their best customer. To learn more visit https://www.deckcommerce.com.

