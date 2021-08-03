GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended July 31, 2021

THOMASVILLE, GA, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.,”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces July marks another record-breaking month for GGToor, drawing over 3,500 total player registrations for the month - an amazing 63% increase over the month before! Our



Discord membership also continued to gain momentum, boasting a net gain of over 2,000 additional members for the month (bringing the current total to over 9,000 strong!)

When management first planned yearly projections back in January, we had set a goal to reach 10,000 Discord members by the end of December. The Company is well ahead of schedule and has adjusted those projections upwards as it reaches for even greater heights in the months ahead!

As is true for professional athletes in soccer, football, basketball, and other major sports, finding success in eSports as a professional gamer is very difficult. One of the main reasons is because the opportunities are limited for most gamers, with most larger tournaments requiring an invitation, or sponsorship by an established eSports team, to compete. GGToor is changing the landscape, by also giving opportunities to all the talent waiting to be discovered. GGToor supports these aspiring competitors, providing a new pathway where they can showcase their skill, by opening registration for our events to everyone – often with no entry fee required. In August, we are scheduling 13 events, and remain on track to hitting our goal of offering 18 events per month by December. The games we are offering in August include Pokémon Unite, Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, Pokémon TCG Online, Apex Legends, Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, and many more!

This weekend, the Company worked with DLE to present Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links Unleashed #1, a premium tournament featuring a $2,000 Prize pool. With a new box dropping only an hour before the tournament was to start, along with last week's new ban list, the excitement was mounting to see how the meta would evolve by this perfectly timed event! Going into the top cut, everyone knew Onomats had the tournament advantage - even more so with one of Duel Links' most prominent players, Negative1, piloting the deck.

When the dust settled, another deck emerged victorious - a deck that stood alone in the Top 32, with only 1 player left running it. A deck that has been nerfed, again and again, with some believing the best days of this archetype may have been in the rearview mirror... The winning deck was: Cyber Dragons!

We were also pleased to work with ThreatLevel to offer the Clash Royale Open #5 event this weekend. Some of the more popular archetypes for this event included dual spawn decks such as goblin hut and furnace, and Cycle decks were also popular - with a surprising amount of miner poison cycle, which has been out of the meta for well over a year. One of the most popular cards this tournament was bomber, with Valkyrie and Dark Prince following closely behind. Having just been released, Goblin Drill also made its presence felt, owing to the insane amount of damage it can do if not properly countered!

Threat Level has been in the Clash Royale scene for 4 years and is one of the largest clan families in the game, fielding its own professional eSports team (with over half the team ranking in the top 100 global every season!) The tournament drew some of the most well-known players in the game, such as Abdullah Emad, who currently sits at number two on global leaderboard, and professional players such as Airforce and DividedByZero. In the end, a player who was not yet as well known, 3oss, emerged victorious...making a name for himself in the Community, and taking home the 1st place cash prize of $500 USD!

Next week, our new merchandise shop will be ready to go live. After an extensive redesign, we can now easily insert new products from any supplier, as well as add GGToor digital products. Our members will be able to redeem the GGToor credits they earn not only for merchandise, but also towards payment into any premium events which require a fee to enter.

