Conduent Named a Winner of Comparably’s Best CEOs for Diversity Award

CEO Cliff Skelton acknowledged for the company’s ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a business process services and solutions company, today announced that CEO Cliff Skelton has been recognized by Comparably on its 2021 Best CEOs for Diversity List. As a reflection of Conduent’s broader efforts to elevate diversity and inclusion, Skelton was named to the list of Top 50 CEOs among Large Companies.

“While I am extremely honored to be included on the Comparably list, no one person can take credit for the equitable and inclusive workplace culture that we are all building together at Conduent,” Skelton said. “Across the company, operating in a socially responsible way – from valuing a more inclusive workplace to helping associates grow and thrive – creates opportunities for our company and clients to benefit from our team’s diverse perspectives and backgrounds.”

As part of its broad commitment to Diversity and Inclusion, in 2020 Conduent created a Global Head of Diversity & Inclusion position on its senior leadership team to develop and execute Conduent’s strategy to build an inclusive and accepting culture that empowers associates. The company also recently established a Global D&I Council to ensure its work environment embraces D & I and continuously find ways to strengthen its practices. Earlier this year, Comparably also ranked Conduent 29th on its Best Global Company Culture list of the Top 50 highest-rated cultures for companies with more than 500 employees with an international footprint.

“We must also recognize the positive contribution from Conduent’s seven, re-engaged Employee Impact Groups in embedding diversity and inclusion into our culture. Group leaders help associates define the programs and activities that inspire confidence in their own identities, while appreciating the identities of their fellow teammates,” Skelton added.

Comparably’s annual Best CEOs for Diversity represents the top-ranked CEOs, based solely on anonymous sentiment ratings from employees of color on Comparably.com, a workplace culture and compensation monitoring site, in the previous 12 months ending in June 2021. Derived from 10 million ratings across 60,000 companies, the list is segmented by Top 50 CEOs of Large companies (more than 500 employees) and Top 50 CEOs of small/mid-size businesses (500 or fewer employees). Every CEO on the list is in the Top 5% of all CEOs rated by diverse employees of color.

"This past year shined a vital spotlight on racial inequities," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. “Our annual Best CEOs for Diversity provides transparency on the chief executives employees of color deem as top-notch. This year's list recognizes an incredible group of leaders, like Conduent's Cliff Skelton, who are committed to implementing DE+I in their organizations."

About Conduent

Conduent delivers mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through process, technology, and our diverse and dedicated associates, Conduent solutions and services automate workflows, improve efficiencies, reduce costs, and enable revenue growth. It’s why most Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent every day to manage their essential interactions and move their operations forward.

Conduent’s differentiated services and solutions improve experiences for millions of people every day, including three out of every four U.S. insured patients, 10 million employees who use its HR Services, and nearly 18 million benefits recipients. Conduent’s solutions deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients, including $16 billion in savings from medical bill review of workers compensation claims, up to 40% efficiency increase in HR operations, up to 27% reduction in government benefits costs, up to 40% improvement in finance, accounting and procurement expense, and improved customer service interaction times by up to 20% with higher end-user satisfaction. Learn more at https://www.conduent.com.

Media Contacts:

Sean Collins, Conduent, +1-310-497-9205, sean.collins2@conduent.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Giles Goodburn, Conduent, +1-203-216-3546, ir@conduent.com

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit www.news.conduent.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives, and views, visit http://twitter.com/Conduent, http://www.linkedin.com/company/conduent or http://www.facebook.com/Conduent.

Trademarks

Conduent is a trademark of Conduent Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.