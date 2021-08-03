Insights on the Rain RFID Solutions Global Market to 2029 - by Component, Application Area and Region

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rain RFID Solutions Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



RAIN RFID technology refers to the RFID solutions connected to the cloud enabling consumers, businesses and various other stakeholders to effectively identify, authenticate, locate and engage various objects. The RAIN RFID solutions only make use of the ultrahigh frequency (UHF) RFID technology in order to ensure universal identification and usage of the same RFID tags all across the supply chain. The RAIN RFID solution comprises various RFID tags, readers, software and associated services.



The global Rain RFID solutions market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14 % during the forecast period of 2021 to 2029. The technological development has shown a significant growth in past few years ensuring the ecommerce and growth of business. Rain RFID tags are used majorly for sales, they are attached or embedded to stored items which send information. The rain RFID technology is widely used for apparel tagging in the apparel industry across the globe. Application area of Rain RFIDinclude retail, logistics, asset management, medical, air baggage, cargo, electronic vehicle identification and so on.



The technology ensures the real time locations to manage the supply chain. Various market players ensure growth of software's along by improving accuracy. The software plays a vital role in ensuring the use or application in various industries.The cost of each software use is $150 approximately.Increasing innovations and updation of software development ensurescloud based data.



Lowering cost ensures wide range of applications



In past few years the cost of RFID tags was lowered as a result of increased application across sectors. The key applications of these tags were in apparel and electronic vehicle industry.The cost of tags, installation cost, software cost overall played in vital role in influencing the consumers and enhances the revenues and growth rate. The key players also need to ensure the quality and maintain accuracy although the cost was lowered. The wide range of application includes retail, logistics, asset management and medical. The deployment of RAIN RFID solutions has offered immense benefits for end-use industries including apparel and footwear, retail, medical, logistics, warehouse management, baggage and cargo, vehicle identification and other access control applications, among others. RAIN RFID solutions have made it easier for manufacturers to take effective measures towards higher accountability, anti-counterfeiting and product tracking throughout the product movement from manufacturing to the end-user.



The covid-19 impact on market



The pandemic led disturbance in economy of various sector across various regions. The apparel industry along with automotive sector was lowered during pandemic and resulted in lowering the RFID market. The market is expected to increase in the post pandemic as the sales of various sector boosted over the ecommerce platforms. The pandemic also lowered the revenue, manufacturing and the supply chain of the products. Adaption of ecommerce played vital role in developing the market. The market tends to rise as technology enhances lowering of errors on ecommerce platforms as well as over the counter.



Key players



Key players in this industry include mpinj, Inc, NXP Semiconductors N.V, Walki Group Oy, SMARTRAC N.V, ITL Group, Hangzhou Century Link Technology Co., Ltd, Convergence Systems Limited (CSL), Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd, Xerafy (HK) Limited, CAEN RFID S.r.l. The key strategy includes creating quality products, easily accessible by everyone and ensuring the improvement of portfolio by investing in trends, technology and innovation.



Key questions answered in this report

What are the key market segments in current scenario and in the future by product categories?

What are the key market segments in current scenario and in the future by regions?

What is the key impact of Covid-19 over market revenues and market determinants in the Rain RFID Solutions market?

What are the primary and secondary macro and micro factors influencing the market growth currently and during the forecast period?

What are the primary and secondary macro and micro factors deterring the market growth currently and during the forecast period?

How to overcome the current market challenges and leverage the opportunities in each of the market segment?

Who are the key players in the Rain RFID Solutions market and what are their key product categories and strategies?

What are the key strategies - mergers/acquisitions/R&D/strategic partnerships etc that companies are deploying to enhance market revenues and growth?

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Global Rain RFID Solutions Market Value, 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn)

3.2 Key Trends Analysis

3.2.1 The RFID sector drives the market

3.2.2 North America & Europe dominate the market

3.2.3 Covid-19 impacted the market

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market Drivers

3.3.1.1 Evolving RFID Trend and Rise in Discretionary Income

3.3.1.2 Superiors Advantages of Using Rain RFID Solutions

3.3.1.3 Increasing use of Customized material as a Promotional Tool

3.3.2 Market Challenges

3.3.2.1 Limitations of Technique over other Methods

3.3.3 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.4 See-Saw Analysis

3.5 Attractive Investment Proposition

3.6 Competitive Landscape

3.6.1 Market Positioning of Key Rain RFID SolutionsVendors

3.6.2 Strategies Adopted by Rain RFID SolutionsVendors



Chapter 4 Rain RFID Solutions Market, By Component

4.1 Overview

4.2. Tags, Rain RFID Solutions Market Value, 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn)

4.3. Readers, Rain RFID Solutions Market, value 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn)

4.4 Software, Rain RFID Solutions Market, value 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn)

4.5. Services, Rain RFID Solutions Market, value 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn)



Chapter 5 Rain RFID Solutions Market, By Application area

5.1 Overview

5.2. Apparel and Footwear, Rain RFID Solutions Market Value, 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn)

5.3. Electronic Vehicle Identification, Rain RFID Solutions Market, value 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn)

5.4. Asset Management, Rain RFID Solutions Market, value 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn)

5.5. Retail, Rain RFID Solutions Market, value 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn)

5.6. Logistics, Rain RFID Solutions Market, value 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn)

5.7. Medical, Rain RFID Solutions Market, value 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn)

5.8. Air Baggage and Cargo, Rain RFID Solutions Market, value 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn)

5.9. Others, Rain RFID Solutions Market, value 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn)



Chapter 6 North America Rain RFID Solutions Market Analysis

6.1 Overview,

6.1.1 North America Rain RFID Solutions Market Value and Growth, 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn) (Y-o-Y %)

6.2 North America Rain RFID Solutions Market, by Component, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

6.3 North America Rain RFID Solutions Market, by Application Area, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

6.4 North America Rain RFID Solutions Market Analysis, By Region/Country, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

6.4.1. U.S. Rain RFID Solutions Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

6.4.2. Rest of the North America Rain RFID Solutions Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 7 Europe Rain RFID Solutions Market Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Europe Rain RFID Solutions Market Value and Growth, 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn) (Y-o-Y %)

7.2 Europe Rain RFID Solutions Market, by Component, 2019 - 2029(US$ Mn)

7.3 Europe Rain RFID Solutions Market, by Application Area, 2019 - 2029(US$ Mn)

7.4 Europe Rain RFID Solutions Market Analysis, By Region/Country, 2019 - 2029(US$ Mn)

7.4.1. U.K. Rain RFID Solutions Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029(US$ Mn)

7.4.2. Germany Rain RFID Solutions Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029(US$ Mn)

7.4.3. France Rain RFID Solutions Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029(US$ Mn)

7.4.4. Rest of Europe Rain RFID Solutions Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029(US$ Mn)



Chapter 8 Asia Pacific Rain RFID Solutions Market Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Rain RFID Solutions Market Value and Growth, 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn) (Y-o-Y %)

8.2 Asia Pacific Rain RFID Solutions Market, by Component, 2019 - 2029(US$ Mn)

8.3 Asia Pacific Rain RFID Solutions Market, by Application Area, 2019 - 2029(US$ Mn)

8.4 Asia Pacific Rain RFID Solutions Market Analysis, By Region/Country, 2019 - 2029(US$ Mn)

8.4.1. Japan Rain RFID Solutions Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029(US$ Mn)

8.4.2. China Rain RFID Solutions Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029(US$ Mn)

8.4.3. India Rain RFID Solutions Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029(US$ Mn)

8.4.4. Southeast Asia Rain RFID Solutions Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029(US$ Mn)

8.4.5. Rest of the Asia Pacific Rain RFID Solutions Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029(US$ Mn)



Chapter 9 Rest of the World Rain RFID Solutions Market Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.1.1 Rest of the World Rain RFID Solutions Market Value and Growth, 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn) (Y-o-Y %)

9.2 Rest of the World Rain RFID Solutions Market, by Component, 2019 - 2029(US$ Mn)

9.3 Rest of the World Rain RFID Solutions Market, by Application Area, 2019 - 2029(US$ Mn)

9.4 Rest of the World Rain RFID Solutions Market Analysis, By Region/Country, 2019 - 2029(US$ Mn)

9.4.1. Middle East and Africa Rain RFID Solutions Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029(US$ Mn)

9.4.2. Latin America Rain RFID Solutions Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029(US$ Mn)



Chapter 10 Company profiles

10.1. Hangzhou Century Link Technology Co., Ltd.: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments)

10.2. NXP Semiconductors N.V.: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments)

10.3. Walki Group Oy.: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments)

10.4. SMARTRAC N.V.: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments)

10.5. ITL Group mpinj.: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments)

10.6. Convergence Systems Limited.: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments)

10.7 Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd.: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments)

10.8 Xerafy (HK) Limited.: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments)

10.9 CAEN RFID S.r.l..: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ul9gns