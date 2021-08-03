Global Contract Research Organization Services Market (2021 to 2026) - Rising Demand for Specialized Testing Services Among End-users Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Contract Research Organization (CROs) Services Market by Type (Early phase, Clinical, Laboratory), Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Infectious Disease), Molecule Type (Vaccine, CGT), End User (Pharma, Biopharma, Research Institute) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The contract research organization (CRO) services market is projected to reach USD 86.5 billion by 2026 from USD 53.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period, owing to increasing number of clinical trials, rising prevalence of orphan & rare diseases and high cost of in-house drug development.

By type, the clinical research services segment accounted for the largest share of the contract research organization (CRO) services market

The contract research organization (CRO) services market by type is categorized into major early-phase services, clinical research services, laboratory services, and consulting services. Clinical research services segment dominated the market in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to growing demand for newer drugs and subsequent increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the contract research organization (CRO) services market.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to implementation of favorable government policies and increasing number of newly established manufacturing facilities.

North America: the largest share of the contract research organization (CRO) services market

North America accounted for the largest share of the contract research organization (CRO) services market. Rapid growth in the biosimilar and biologics markets and an increase in clinical trial activity are the major factors driving the market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 CRO Services Market Overview

4.2 North America: CRO Services Market Share, by Product & Country (2020)

4.3 CRO Services Market, by Type, 2021 Vs. 2026 (USD Million)

4.4 CRO Services Market Share, by End-user, 2020

4.5 CRO Services Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Investment in Pharmaceutical R&D

5.2.1.2 Rising Number of Clinical Trials Creates Significant Demand for CRO Services

5.2.1.3 High Cost of In-House Drug Development Encourages Pharma Biotech Companies to Outsource Contract R&D Services

5.2.1.4 Rising Prevalence of Orphan and Rare Diseases Creates New Revenue Pockets for CROs

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Growth in Drugs and Biologics Market Despite COVID-19 Pandemic

5.2.2.2 Rising Demand for Specialized Testing Services Among End-users

5.2.2.3 Need for Novel Clinical Trial Designs for Complex Cell and Gene Therapies

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 Shortage of Skilled Professionals for Clinical Trials

5.2.3.2 Requirement for Unique Analytical Testing Approach for Innovative Formation

5.2.4 Market Trends

5.2.4.1 Revolutionary Shift in CRO Services Market due to Growing Adoption of Artificial Intelligence-Based Tools for Drug Discovery

5.2.4.2 Increased Outsourcing to Emerging Asian Economies

5.2.4.3 CRO Industry Consolidation

5.2.4.4 Integrated End-To-End R&D Service Solution

5.3 Ranges/Scenario

5.4 Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on CRO Services Market

5.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business

5.6 Pricing Analysis

5.7 Value Chain Analysis

5.8 Ecosystem Analysis

5.9 Technology Analysis

5.10 Case Study

5.11 Regulatory Analysis

5.12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6 CRO Services Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Clinical Research Services

6.2.1 Growing Number of Clinical Trials and Partnerships with CROs Propel Growth of Segment

6.2.2 Phase Iii Clinical Research Services

6.2.2.1 Rising Cost of Phase Iii Trials and High Number of Patients Recruited in These Trials Increases Demand for Cost Effective CRO Services

6.2.3 Phase Ii Clinical Research Services

6.2.3.1 Long Duration of Phase Ii Studies Provides Growth Opportunities for CROs

6.2.4 Phase I Clinical Research Services

6.2.4.1 Robust Pipeline of Pharmaceutical Companies Drives Segment Growth

6.2.5 Phase Iv Clinical Research Services

6.2.5.1 Rising Number of CROs Providing Post-Marketing Surveillance Drives Segment Growth

6.3 Early-Phase Development Services

6.3.1 Rising Need for Early-Phase Development Studies for Biologics and Biosimilars to Drive Segment Growth

6.3.2 Chemistry, Manufacturing & Control Services

6.3.2.1 High Demand for Cmc Services to Check Quality Standards of Drugs

6.3.3 Preclinical Services

6.3.3.1 Rising Demand for Preclinical Services for Pk/Pd and Toxicology Testing Propels Growth of Segment

6.3.4 Pharmacokinetics/Pharmacodynamics Services

6.3.4.1 Increasing Importance of Studies to Determine Pharmacokinetic Behavior of Drug Candidates to Drive Segment

6.3.5 Toxicology Testing Services

6.3.6 Other Preclinical Services

6.3.6.1 Increasing Use of Molecular Imaging, Flow Cytometry, and Immunohistochemistry to Boost Segment

6.3.7 Discovery Studies

6.3.7.1 Rising Importance of CRO Services for Target Identification and Validation to Promote Segment Growth

6.4 Laboratory Services

6.4.1 Increasing Importance of Lab Services to Ensure Regulatory Compliance to Propel Segment Growth

6.4.2 Analytical Testing Services

6.4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Analytical Testing for All Stages of Drug Development Drive Growth of Segment

6.4.3 Physical Characterization

6.4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Physical Characterization to Reduce Risk of Product Failure Drives Segment Growth

6.4.4 Raw Material Testing

6.4.4.1 High Demand for Testing Services to Ensure Quality and Purity of Raw Materials Drives Growth of Segment

6.4.5 Batch Release Testing

6.4.5.1 Comprehensive Portfolio of Batch-Release Testing Services Offered by CROs to Propel Segment Growth

6.4.6 Stability Testing

6.4.6.1 Used to Ensure Long-Term Quality, Safety, and Efficacy of Pharmaceutical Products

6.4.7 Other Analytical Testing

6.4.7.1 Demand for Analytical Method Validation, Cleaning Validation, and Microbial Testing to Propel Segment Growth

6.4.8 Bioanalytical Testing Services

6.4.8.1 High Demand for Bioanalytical Testing due to Growing Use of Macromolecules and Biosimilars

6.5 Consulting Services

6.5.1 Increasing Adoption of Consulting Services for Quality Assurance Purposes Propels Segment Growth

6.6 Data Management Services

6.6.1 Data Management Services Expected to Record Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

7 CRO Services Market, by Therapeutic Area

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Oncology

7.2.1 Increasing Number of Cancer Cases Drives Growth of Segment

7.3 Infectious Diseases

7.3.1 Epidemic Outbreaks Necessitate Increasing Drug Discovery Activities

7.4 Neurology

7.4.1 Increasing Investment in R&D and Grants for Neurological Disorders Drives Market

7.5 Cardiovascular System Disorders

7.5.1 High Mortality Rates Driving Pharmaceutical Companies to Develop New Treatment Options

7.6 Metabolic Disorders/Endocrinology

7.6.1 Increasing Global Diabetes Population Expected to Drive Market Growth

7.7 Immunological Disorders

7.7.1 Growing Immunologial Drugs Pipeline Resulting in Increase in Outsourcing Activities

7.8 Respiratory Disorders

7.8.1 Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory Disease to Support Growth of Segment

7.9 Psychiatry

7.9.1 Rising Incidence of Psychiatric Disorders to Propel Market Growth

7.10 Dermatology

7.10.1 Increasing Prevalence of Skin Disorders Propels Segment Growth

7.11 Hematology

7.11.1 Development of Drugs for Hematological Disorders to Drive Segment Growth

7.12 Ophthalmology

7.12.1 Growing Need for Opthalmology-Related Clinical Trials

7.13 Gastrointestinal Diseases

7.13.1 Rising Incidence of Gastrointestinal Diseases and Growing Investment in R&D to Propel Market

7.14 Genitourinary & Women's Health

7.14.1 Rising Prevalence of Chronic Disorders in Women Drives Segment Growth

7.15 Other Therapeutic Areas

7.15.1 Promising Drugs in Pipeline for Rare Diseases to Suppport Segment Growth

8 CRO Services Market, by Molecule Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Vaccines

8.2.1 Rising Focus on Immunization for Infectious Diseases Fueling Market Growth

8.3 Cell & Gene Therapy

8.3.1 Increasing Funding for R&D Supports Market Growth

8.4 Other Molecule Types

9 CRO Services Market, by End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

9.2.1 Increasing R&D Expenditure and Robust Pipeline to Drive Market Growth

9.3 Medical Device Companies

9.3.1 Increase in R&D for Development of Advanced Medical Devices Fueling Market Growth

9.4 Academic Institutes

9.4.1 Collaboration with Market Players to Provide More Flexible and Efficient Pathways for Clinical Development

10 CRO Services Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Right-To-Win Approaches Adopted by Key Players

11.3 Revenue Analysis

11.4 Market Share Analysis

11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

11.5.1 Stars

11.5.2 Emerging Leaders

11.5.3 Pervasive Players

11.5.4 Participants

11.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant: Start-Ups/Smes

11.6.1 Progressive Companies

11.6.2 Starting Blocks

11.6.3 Responsive Companies

11.6.4 Dynamic Companies

11.7 Competitive Benchmarking

11.7.1 Company Service Footprint (20 Companies)

11.7.2 Company Industry Footprint (20 Companies)

11.7.3 Company Service Offering Footprint (20 Companies)

11.7.4 Company Regional Footprint (20 Companies)

11.8 Competitive Scenario and Trends

11.8.1 Services Launches

11.8.2 Deals

11.8.3 Other Developments

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Companies

12.1.1 Iqvia

12.1.2 Labcorp

12.1.3 Syneos Health Inc.

12.1.4 Wuxi Apptec

12.1.5 Charles River Laboratories

12.1.6 Parexel International

12.1.7 Pra Health Sciences

12.1.8 Ppd Inc

12.1.9 Icon plc

12.1.10 Medpace Holdings Inc

12.1.11 Sgs

12.1.12 Frontage Holdings Corporation

12.1.13 Psi CRO Ag

12.1.14 Bio Agile Therapeutics

12.1.15 Firma Clinical Research

12.1.16 Acculab Life Sciences

12.1.17 Novotech Health Holdings

12.1.18 Geneticist Inc.

12.1.19 Linical Americas

12.1.20 Celerion

12.2 Other Players

12.2.1 Azelix

12.2.2 Ctserv

12.2.3 Pepgra

12.2.4 Axcent Advanced Analytics (A3)

12.2.5 Dove Quality Solutions

13 Appendix

