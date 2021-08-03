Integrity Health Corporation (OTC: FTEG) Proudly Signs Letter of Intent with Vibrant MBS, LLC

PHOENIX, AZ, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Integrity Health Corporation (the “Company”) (OTC: FTEG) is very pleased to announce that Vibrant MBS, LLC has signed a Letter of Intent with Integrity Health Corporation to acquire their leading healthcare marketing organization, Vibrant MBS, LLC in Tampa, FL.



The signing with Vibrant MBS, LLC is to acquire their Leading-edge Clinical Sales and Custom Marketing Solutions Company (www.vibrantmbs.com). Integrity Health Corporation’s (FTEG) CEO, Nelson Grist, said, “Vibrant MBS, LLC role in enhancing the quality of the health community and the development of their strong relationships with clinicians, manufacturers, consultants and employees are just a few of the reasons Vibrant MBS, LLC is the perfect acquisition for Integrity Health to enter the Healthcare Marketing and Sales Industry (www.integrityhealthcorp.com).”

CEO, Joseph Hunt, said, “The choice to join the Integrity Health Corporation team was a natural evolution of achieving our organization’s goals. The leadership of both companies are dedicated to challenging and enhancing the future of medicine via strong clinical leadership, a focus on patient outcomes, and providing consumer and medical products and services that enhance people’s quality of life. Under the proven leadership of Mr. Grist, and with the expansive infrastructure of Integrity Health Corp, we can more effectively advance and achieve our mission on a broader scale, in a much shorter timeframe.”

About Vibrant MBS, LLC:

Vibrant MBS, LLC (Mind, Body, Soul) plays an integral role in enhancing the future of care for chronic pain patients. Vibrant MBS, LLC is a highly successful clinical sales and marketing organization with professionals offering innovative yet proven customized marketing and sales solutions. They actively work with manufacturers and clinicians to provide safe and effective medical, surgical, biological, and non-traditional solutions for this patient population. They are actively guided by an accomplished, multi-specialty group of Physicians, tracking of clinical outcome data, and a passionate desire to impact medicine and lives for generations to come.

About Integrity Health Corporation:

"Integrity Health’s mission is to disrupt the normalcy of Traditional Western Medicine by making patients more aware they can achieve a healthier, pain-free, longer life through the highest quality products and services designed and dispensed by Integrity health professionals!"

Integrity Health Corporation

2375 Camelback Rd. SUITE 600

Phoenix, AZ 85016 USA

602 806-9292





Media contact:

Adrienne Mazzone

561-750-9800

amazzone@transmediagroup.com