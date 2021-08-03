Centex Water Systems: Offering Water Softening Solutions that Can Fix Hard Water Problems Once and For All

Round Rock, Texas, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unfortunately, almost all Texans will be familiar with plumbing issues resulting from pipes and appliances getting damaged because of hard water. It’s a frustrating and often expensive challenge to face, and yet it’s one that can be easily overcome with the right help.

Centex Water Systems offers smart water softening solutions to fix hard water issues permanently. By installing one of their residential or commercial water softener system, you can effortlessly increase the lifespan and efficiency of your appliances and reduce the wear and tear on your pipes. This gives you peace of mind while saving you potentially a ton of money in the long run! Contact Centex today for more information.

The issues with hard water

Over the years, Centex’s team of certified and licensed plumbers have witnessed first-hand all the harm that hard water can do inside a home or place of business.

It is a fact that, in hard water areas like Texas, hard water deposits can quickly build up in your pipes and plumbing systems, slowing down your water flow and lowering water pressure.

Consequently, your appliances (particularly dishwashers, washing machines, etc.) have to start working much harder to complete the same job. This inefficiency costs you extra money in your monthly electric bill and reduces the overall life expectancy of your appliances.

Fixing the problem

You invest a lot of money into your appliances, and it’s vital to get the most out of them before they need to be replaced. For example, your water heater is one of the more expensive appliances in your home, yet unfortunately, 86% of all water heater failures stem from avoidable hard water build-up. You can improve the efficiency of your water heater or any other appliances by as much as 30% and add years to the life expectancy if you install a water softening system in your property to reduce build-up and improve water flow.

Centex uses licensed and certified in-house plumbers to install and repair water softeners. The company’s water softeners are all NSF 44 Certified to give you convenience and peace of mind. Contact the Centex team today for more information and a free quote for the best whole house water softener system!

Extra benefits

In addition to giving your appliances years of extra use, a Centex commercial or residential water filtration system can save you some cash by reducing the number of cleaning products you need. By using a water softener:

Any water-spotted dishes from dishwashers are replaced with sparkling ones without the use of extra cleaning agents.

Clothes from the washing machine can come out brighter and softer despite you using half the detergent.

You won’t have to spend as much time and energy scrubbing sinks, countertops, tubs, and shower walls using expensive cleaning products to eliminate those hard watermarks.

Be sure to contact the Centex team to get your hands on a premium-quality water softener and witness the many benefits for yourself!





More information

Centex Water Systems is a veteran-owned and operated business founded to bring American-made water softener systems to homes and businesses in Texas. Centex is the company to call if you’re looking for the best residential water softener or commercial water softener.

To find out more, you can visit https://www.centexwatersystems.com/. For inquiries, please email dwayne@centexwatersystems.com.

https://thenewsfront.com/centex-water-systems-offering-water-softening-solutions-that-can-fix-hard-water-problems-once-and-for-all/