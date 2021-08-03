BrandSafway acquires Brace Industrial Group

Kennesaw, Georgia, USA, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As BrandSafway continues to build the most advanced, customer-focused access and industrial solutions organization in the industry, the company is announcing the acquisition of Brace Industrial Group (Brace), which includes Brace Integrated Services and Platinum Specialty Services along with other affiliated Brace entities, effective August 2, 2021.

“Brace is an excellent fit for BrandSafway,” said Karl Fessenden, president and CEO of BrandSafway. “By working together, our combined companies will create more value for our customers, employees and investors. We can provide greater expertise with a deeper, more experienced bench and the broadest range of products and services in the industry. We will be able to deliver more for our customers than ever before.”

With more than 2,000 employees and 23 locations, Brace serves customers in the power, petrochemical, commercial construction and chemical markets. Brace provides scaffolding, insulation, fireproofing, heat tracing, industrial siding and decking, abrasive blasting, painting, specialty coatings, lead and asbestos abatement, concrete repair and refractory in the United States.

Combining with BrandSafway offers Brace several key advantages. “Brace will have the resources to accelerate its growth,” explained Fessenden. “The company will also be able to take advantage of BrandSafway’s support structure — from engineering, product development and supply chain, to commercial operations, digital technology and project controls.”

“BrandSafway and Brace have important complementary strengths in key areas,” said Dave Witsken, president of BrandSafway’s Industrial, Energy and Commercial Division. “We have similar operating philosophies with an emphasis on safety and excellence in customer service. As we combine our strengths and work together, we can extend our footprint in strategic end markets and service lines, while our combined customers will have access to a larger inventory of equipment and a broader range of solutions.”

About BrandSafway

With a commitment to safety as its foremost value, BrandSafway provides the broadest range of solutions with the greatest depth of expertise to the industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets. Through a network of 360 strategic locations across 30 countries and more than 38,000 employees, BrandSafway delivers a full range of forming, shoring, scaffolding, work access and industrial service solutions. BrandSafway supports maintenance and refurbishment projects as well as new construction and expansion plans with unmatched service from expert local labor and management. Today’s BrandSafway is At Work For You®— leveraging innovation and economies of scale to increase safety and productivity, while remaining nimble and responsive. For more information about BrandSafway, visit www.brandsafway.com.

