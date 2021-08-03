ORPH, YMM & BZ Class Action Reminders and Upcoming Deadlines: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH)

Class Period: (1) Orphazyme American depositary shares ("ADSs") pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents (defined below) issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about September 29, 2020 (the "IPO" or "Offering"); and/or (2) Orphazyme securities between September 29, 2020 and June 18, 2021

Deadline: September 7, 2021

The complaint alleges that the Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. Additionally, the complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies, and specifically, the Offering Documents and Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) arimoclomol was not as effective in treating IBM as Defendants had represented; (2) arimoclomol was not as effective in treating ALS as Defendants had represented; (3) the arimoclomol NDA for NPC was incomplete and/or required additional evidence and data to support the benefit-risk assessment of that NDA; (4) as a result of (5), the FDA was unlikely to approve the arimoclomol NDA for NPC in its present form; (6) the Company's overall business prospects, as well as arimoclomol's commercial prospects, were significantly overstated; and (7) as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants' public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM)

Class Period: FTA securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with FTA’s June 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO")

Deadline: September 10, 2021

The complaint alleges the Registration Statement featured false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) FTA’s apps Yunmanmanand Huochebang would face an imminent cybersecurity review by the CAC; (2) the CAC would require FTA to suspend new user registration; (3) FTA needed to conduct a "comprehensive self-examination of any cybersecurity risks"; (4) FTA needed to "continue to improve its cybersecurity systems and technology capabilities"; and (5) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared.

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ)

Class Period: June 11, 2021 - July 2, 2021

Deadline: September 10, 2021

The complaint alleges the throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Kanzhun would face an imminent cybersecurity review by the Cyberspace Administration of China (the "CAC"); (2) the CAC would require Kanzhun to suspend new user registration on its BOSS Zhipin app; (3) Kanzhun needed to "to conduct a comprehensive examination of cybersecurity risks"; (4) Kanzhun needed to "enhance its cybersecurity awareness and technology capabilities"; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

