Adams and Reese LLP Hosting Labor and Employment Summit

New Orleans, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Employers, especially HR professionals, have been on a roller coaster ride over the past 18 months. COVID-19 has changed the way we work and has underscored the need to take proactive steps to protect the longevity of our businesses. Add in a new administration- with its pro-employee initiatives- and it becomes even more important for employers to stay informed about what's happening now and what's coming in the future.

Are you looking for informative discussions and critical takeaways? Join Adams and Reese's Labor and Employment Team for a three-day virtual event.

View the agenda and register.