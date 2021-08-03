Uponor Corporation Managers’ transactions 3.8.2021 17:00 EET
Uponor Corporation - Manager's transactions: Bill Gray
Notification under the EU Market Abuse Regulation, article 19
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Gray, William
Position: Senior management
Issuer: Uponor Corporation
LEI: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12_20210802073318_3
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-07-30
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009002158
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 18 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(2): Volume: 100 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(3): Volume: 100 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(4): Volume: 100 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(5): Volume: 89 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(6): Volume: 11 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(7): Volume: 89 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(8): Volume: 88 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(9): Volume: 8 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(10): Volume: 100 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(11): Volume: 124 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(12): Volume: 12 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(13): Volume: 140 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(14): Volume: 72 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(15): Volume: 2 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(16): Volume: 50 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(17): Volume: 50 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(18): Volume: 86 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(19): Volume: 14 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(20): Volume: 100 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(21): Volume: 11 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(22): Volume: 89 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(23): Volume: 100 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(24): Volume: 100 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(25): Volume: 50 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(26): Volume: 50 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(27): Volume: 50 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(28): Volume: 100 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(29): Volume: 100 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(30): Volume: 25 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(31): Volume: 75 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(32): Volume: 75 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(33): Volume: 13 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(34): Volume: 3 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(35): Volume: 2 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(36): Volume: 150 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(37): Volume: 42 Unit price: 27.04 EUR
(38): Volume: 50 Unit price: 27.04 EUR
(39): Volume: 50 Unit price: 27.04 EUR
(40): Volume: 20 Unit price: 27.02 EUR
(41): Volume: 50 Unit price: 27.04 EUR
(42): Volume: 50 Unit price: 27.04 EUR
(43): Volume: 71 Unit price: 27.02 EUR
(44): Volume: 23 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(45): Volume: 52 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(46): Volume: 21 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(47): Volume: 155 Unit price: 27.04 EUR
(48): Volume: 200 Unit price: 27.04 EUR
(49): Volume: 3 Unit price: 27.04 EUR
(50): Volume: 117 Unit price: 27.04 EUR
(51): Volume: 30 Unit price: 27.04 EUR
(52): Volume: 250 Unit price: 27.04 EUR
(53): Volume: 50 Unit price: 27.04 EUR
(54): Volume: 50 Unit price: 27.04 EUR
(55): Volume: 150 Unit price: 27.04 EUR
(56): Volume: 50 Unit price: 27.06 EUR
(57): Volume: 21 Unit price: 27.06 EUR
(58): Volume: 72 Unit price: 27.06 EUR
(59): Volume: 32 Unit price: 27.06 EUR
(60): Volume: 35 Unit price: 27.06 EUR
(61): Volume: 20 Unit price: 27.02 EUR
(62): Volume: 56 Unit price: 27.02 EUR
(63): Volume: 6 Unit price: 27.02 EUR
(64): Volume: 146 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(65): Volume: 1,036 Unit price: 27.04 EUR
(66): Volume: 150 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(67): Volume: 80 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(68): Volume: 250 Unit price: 27.02 EUR
(69): Volume: 130 Unit price: 27.02 EUR
(70): Volume: 150 Unit price: 27.04 EUR
(71): Volume: 100 Unit price: 27.06 EUR
(72): Volume: 115 Unit price: 27.06 EUR
(73): Volume: 550 Unit price: 27.10 EUR
(74): Volume: 29 Unit price: 27.10 EUR
(75): Volume: 44 Unit price: 27.10 EUR
(76): Volume: 27 Unit price: 27.10 EUR
(77): Volume: 27 Unit price: 27.10 EUR
(78): Volume: 29 Unit price: 27.10 EUR
(79): Volume: 27 Unit price: 27.10 EUR
(80): Volume: 250 Unit price: 27.10 EUR
(81): Volume: 130 Unit price: 27.10 EUR
(82): Volume: 150 Unit price: 27.10 EUR
(83): Volume: 390 Unit price: 27.14 EUR
(84): Volume: 47 Unit price: 27.18 EUR
(85): Volume: 20 Unit price: 27.18 EUR
(86): Volume: 23 Unit price: 27.18 EUR
(87): Volume: 30 Unit price: 27.18 EUR
(88): Volume: 20 Unit price: 27.18 EUR
(89): Volume: 21 Unit price: 27.18 EUR
(90): Volume: 5 Unit price: 27.20 EUR
(91): Volume: 2 Unit price: 27.20 EUR
(92): Volume: 7 Unit price: 27.20 EUR
(93): Volume: 166 Unit price: 27.20 EUR
(94): Volume: 109 Unit price: 27.20 EUR
(95): Volume: 100 Unit price: 27.26 EUR
(96): Volume: 6 Unit price: 27.26 EUR
(97): Volume: 9 Unit price: 27.26 EUR
(98): Volume: 250 Unit price: 27.26 EUR
(99): Volume: 11 Unit price: 27.28 EUR
(100): Volume: 4 Unit price: 27.28 EUR
(101): Volume: 7 Unit price: 27.28 EUR
(102): Volume: 130 Unit price: 27.26 EUR
(103): Volume: 103 Unit price: 27.28 EUR
(104): Volume: 390 Unit price: 27.28 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(104): Volume: 9,342 Volume weighted average price: 27.07220 EUR
Uponor Corporation
Susanna Inkinen
Vice President, Communications and Corporate Responsibility
Tel. +358 20 129 2081
DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Media
www.uponorgroup.com
Uponor in brief
Uponor is rethinking water for future generations. Our offering, including safe drinking water delivery, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling and reliable infrastructure, enables a more sustainable living environment. We help our customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities and utilities, as well as different industries to work faster and smarter. Uponor employs about 3,700 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America. In 2020, Uponor's net sales totalled approximately €1.1 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponorgroup.com